Donald Trump is reportedly accepting a $400 million jet from Qatari royals as a “gift” and people have a lot of thoughts.

According to reports, the US president is planning to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 aircraft from the Qatari royal family , which will be used as Air Force One (the phrase used to denote the primary presidential aircraft).

Shortly before the end of his presidency, the plane will then be transferred to Trump’s presidential library where he will get to keep the plane for himself, according to ABC News.

It is thought the so-called “gift” will be officially announced when Trump visits Qatar later this week, though Trump has already posted about it on his social media platform, Truth Social, with an attempt at a defence.

He said : “So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane.

“Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA.”

While the gifting may be “transparent”, it has been alleged by many online that it doesn’t stop it from being a “bribe”.

“Last week Donald Trump announced that a $5.5 billion golf course and Trump resort would be built in Qatar. This week Qatar gifts the President a luxury jet that he can keep when he leaves office.

“This is corruption in its rawest form,” one post on X/Twitter argued.

Calling out Trump’s attempt at a defence, the group Republicans Against Trump wrote: “Trump confirmed he’s going to accept the $400 million luxury Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar, claiming it’s not corruption because it’s done ‘in a very public and transparent transaction’.

“Open bribery is still bribery, even if you tweet about it.”

Someone else argued: “The American presidency is literally for sale to the highest bidder.”

Bernie Sanders posted: “I don't know who needs to hear this, but NO, Donald Trump cannot accept a $400 million flying palace from the royal family of Qatar.

“Not only is this farcically corrupt, it is blatantly unconstitutional. Congress must not allow this over-the-top kleptocracy to proceed.”

Another wrote: “President Trump is reportedly accepting a gift (a bribe?) of a super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar that he will use as the new Air Force One.

“THIS IS BRIBERY IN PLAIN [SIGHT]!”

Someone else said: “A foreign regime gifting a jet to a former president. It’s bribery in broad daylight.”

Retired US Air Force colonel, Moe Davis, said: “Those of us who served in the military couldn’t accept a cup of coffee and a doughnut at a contractor site because of the appearance of impropriety.

“Now Trump is taking a 747 airplane from the government of Qatar for his personal use … grift and corruption run amuck.”

Others also pointed out that Pam Bondi, the US Attorney General who approved the gift, was herself a lobbyist earning $115,000 per month to lobby Congress on behalf of Qatar, raising questions over the ethics.

The news appears to have even ruffled the feathers of some of the staunchest, most loyal MAGA Trump fans.

Far-right political activist Laura Loomer posted: “I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him.

“But, I have to call a spade a spade. We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits.”

