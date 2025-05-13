Did Pope Leo XIV intentionally ignore an LGBTQ flag?

People are speculating that the Pope intentionally ignored an LGBTQ+ rainbow flag when he greeted crowds at the Vatican .

On Monday (12 May), the newly elected Pope Leo XIV held an audience with 6,000 journalists and members of the media in the Paul VI Audience Hall in Rome, where he spoke about the “precious gift of free speech and the press”.

As he entered the hall, he received a standing ovation and was flanked by an audience on either side. The Pope greeted them as he made his way to the stage at the front of the room.

On social media, a clip has gone viral, showing the moment the Pope traversed the crowds and shook the hands of people on either side of a set of railings.

Some have speculated that the Pope appeared to have seen and intentionally avoided someone holding a rainbow-colored Pride flag by moving across to the people on the other side.

The clip sparked debate among social media users about the Pope’s views.

Some argued that the flag was actually the PACE flag – a rainbow flag that resembles the Pride flag, but has the Italian word for peace on it and is seen as a symbol of peace in Italy. It was first used in 1961 at a peace march.

During his speech, Pope Leo XIV called for the release of imprisoned journalists around the world and gave the media the Church’s solidarity for “seeking the truth”.

Concluding his address, he quoted his predecessor, Pope Francis.

He said: “Let us disarm communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism and even hatred. Let us free it from aggression.

“We do not need loud, forceful communication, but rather communication that is capable of listening and of gathering the voices of the weak who have no voice.

“Let us disarm words and we will help to disarm the world.”

