Blake Lively's rep issues scathing response to Justin Baldoni's Taylor Swift subpoena

Blake Lively ’s representatives have issued a strong response to Justin Baldoni ’s legal team for subpoenaing the singer Taylor Swift in their lawsuit.

It Ends With Us co-stars Lively and Baldoni are embroiled in legal action against one another, after Lively initially filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and an alleged smear campaign to damage her reputation in December 2024.

In January 2025, Baldoni filed a countersuit , accusing Lively and her actor husband Ryan Reynolds of defamation and attempting to destroy his career.

It is in Baldoni’s countersuit that his legal team has issued a subpoena for the hugely famous popstar and best friend of Lively, Taylor Swift, to appear as a witness to reveal what Lively told her.

According to Deadline , Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman, as well as executives for his Wayfarer Studios, and publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, subpoenaed Swift last week.

A spokesperson for Lively offered a lengthy response to the action.

They said: “Mr Baldoni, Mr Sarowitz (Wayfarer Studios co-founder), and team continue to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids, going as far as suggesting that they sell tickets to a concert venue – Madison Square Garden – to witness Ms. Lively’s deposition, to subpoenaing Taylor Swift, a woman who has given a voice to millions the world over.

“This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey’s Circus. The defendants continue to publicly intimidate, bully, shame and attack women’s rights and reputations. Including in the past month seeking to strike down for all, a powerful California victims’ rights law, calling it ‘unconstitutional.’

“The disturbing actions by a billionaire, men who made their careers as ‘female allies’ and their team continue to show their true colors.”

Swift’s team has also responded strongly to the subpoena.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” a spokesperson for Swift said.

They continued: “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

