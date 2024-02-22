February is 'crucial' for relationships according to new TikTok theory

If you're thinking about getting into a relationship or breaking up with someone this month, you might want to think twice... at least according to the TikTok’s ‘February Theory."

Good or bad, February is apparently the month that could see a huge impact on your love life as people have posted videos sharing their personal experiences.

The "February Theory," is that whether you fall in love and start dating or end a relationship, these actions you take are permanent - so make sure you're confident in your choices.

Those who enter relationships this month - whether it's a new love or an old flame - the theory is these relationships will not be a flash in the pan, but rather will be long-term.

TikToker Victoria Alario (@victoria.alario) went viral with 2.4m views for her summary of what the 'February Theory' is and described it as “What happens in February stays in February."

"If you and your man break up this month, that’s it. It’s a big month for breakups and ending relationships and ending cycles," she explained.

Victoria added that this is "vice versa" for new relationship beginnings - "...so if you meet somebody new on a first date, somebody new comes into your life that might be a thing, you're most likely sticking around."

She continued: “Let this be your sign. Let February be your month. Get out there. Get on dates. Meet some guys. Break up with that dusty man."

“February is the most important month of the year."

Others have similarly agreed that the effect the second month of the year has is all too real.

One person said: "OMG THIS IS TRUE. Every breakup I’ve had happened in Feb."

"Same it happened to me too," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "My husband and I got married in February, separated twice in February and we will be celebrating 9 years married on the 27th, wild ride."

However, others were not convinced about this theory.

"I got with my ex February and 7 months later he broke up with me," one person wrote.

Another added: "Broke up with my partner last February, got back together this September… you're wrong."

"I met him in Feb last year and we def didn’t last," someone else commented.

