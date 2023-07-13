TikTok’s ‘aged’ filter receives mixed reactions

A filter that shows you what you’ll look like when you’re older has gone viral on TikTok as users react to seeing their future self.

Over 8 million videos have used the ‘aged’ filter. Users have had mixed reactions to their older selves with some saying they are “excited to meet” their future selves, whilst others joked that they needed to start following their skincare regimen.



One video posted by user @caseydnnly has over 16 million views and 2 million likes. Reacting to seeing the older version of yourself she says “I think I like her, she looks like she’s going to tell you dirty jokes and let you sneak an extra cookie while your mom isn’t looking.”

Many commented saying they ‘loved’ Casey’s positive spin on the trend. Whilst others joked saying they wished they looked as good as Casey, saying the filter made them look “ancient”.

@caseydnnlly I think ill make the move from fun aunt to fun great aunt just fine #agedfilter





Another user, Yaz, (@yazzy_so_c00l) posted a video of herself saying “she looks so fun & full of life I can’t wait to meet her.” In the caption, she wrote that she had to “remind” herself that “aging is a blessing.”

On the other hand, influencer Flossie posted herself with the filter writing “help everyone looks so good I look like I’ve been through 3 divorces and an alcohol problem.” Many of the comments said that they looked the same with the filter.

@flossieclegg Pitting on spf as we speak





The horror for many about their aged appearance grew when dermatologists on TikTok described the filter as “pretty realistic”.

@teawithmd Breaking it all down! #aging is not bad OBVIOUSLY but taking steps to preserve your skin health is NECESSARY. Genes account for a lot too. #agingwell #agingup #aginggracefully #agingwell #agingskin #dermbypark





Even celebrities have jumped on the trend, including Kylie Jenner and Niall Horan.

The filter has sparked conversation around our attitudes to ageing and how much negativity we associate with getting older and our appearance changing.



Jessa, a content creator, responded to a comment on her video using the filter that asked “why does everyone else look so good with this filter it makes me look 70 every single time without fail.” In response, Jessa offered wise words: “I think by this age beauty will be measured by your joy. It will no longer be measured by physical beauty,” she said. “I think how beautiful you look at this age will be based off of how you carry yourself.”

@sugarplumgoth Replying to @Nora_ ˚ ༘♡ ⋆｡˚ ·˚ ༘₊· ͟͟͞͞꒰➳ 🫶 #aged #thoughts #aging #beautystandards #life #gentlethoughts





Talking about her reaction to seeing herself with the filter she added: “I felt safe within my own skin. I accepted her and it showed on my face, it showed happiness, it showed joy. I could look at this in horror, but she looks like my grandmother and all the faces of the women that have built me. How could I be horrified by the legacy of women who’ve created me?”

