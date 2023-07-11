Kylie Jenner appears distraught after using TikTok ageing filter

TikTok's ageing filter has been showing people how they'll look when they get older, and while some find it to be a cute reflection of how much they look like their parents - Kylie Jenner is less-than-thrilled at the thought of wrinkles.

The reality star had more defined under-eye and mouth wrinkles, and her signature pout appeared far smaller than usual.

"I don't like it...I don't like it at all", she said, shocked, in a new video posted to TikTok.

Let's hope it doesn't offend Kris Jenner too much.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters