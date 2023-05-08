How to try out TikTok's wedding dress filter for yourself

Many of us imagine what we will look like on our wedding day, with most opting for the traditional white gown - and now thanks to a new filter, viewers can see for themselves.

There are numerous filters on social media, and this particular one takes an image of someone and imposes their face to see themselves in a sparkly, dress along with a tiara and veil.

Now, people have been sharing a brief five-second clip of themselves with the filter

While most are sharing their bridal transformation on TikTok, that is not actually where the filter comes from - instead it's from an app called FacePlay.

Here is a step-by-step on how to try out the wedding filter for yourself:

Open FacePlay. Select ‘Get Started,’ followed by ‘Generate’ and ‘Continue.’ A subscription offer with then appear, but you don't have to do that by pressing the cross in the top left-hand corner for those who don't want to pay. Choose ‘Wedding Dress’ tab at the top to then select template you want to use. Then press the ‘Add a Face’ to upload a photo of yourself. Click ‘Confirm’ and then ‘Start Making.’ The video will then be generated before being saved into your camera roll.

But this isn't where the guide ends...

You now need the CapCut app to created the seamless transition - then find the correct transition by going on TikTok and go on a video where someone has the transition.

Select ‘Use Template,’ instructions will then happen to create the video, and save it.

With the final step being to share the clip on TikTok.

