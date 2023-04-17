TikTok
tiktok

How to get the blonde hair filter for TikTok

Mo Farah innocently gets confused by 'smash or pass' TikTok filter
@sirmofarah, TikTok

The newest trend to take off on TikTok sees users able to change their hair to blonde with just the click of a button.

Users on the platform have received millions of views for testing out the new filters, making them popular in the process.

Filters can be produced by TikTok itself, or produced by third-party creators with the videos later published on the platform.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The latest to go viral lets users see what they would look like with blonde hair and changes the colour instantaneously with the use of the Blonde Hair filter.

How to use the Blonde Hair filter

In order to use the Blonde Hair filter, you first have to download the video editing app FaceApp.

Next, follow these instructions.

  1. Open FaceApp
  2. Upload a picture
  3. Click “Hair colours” at the bottom
  4. Choose “Blond”
  5. Adjust hair colour with the slider
  6. Save the image to your phone
Some users have created videos that show their hair transitioning between their natural hair colour and blonde.
@itsnikkay

Wait.. I’m kinda obsessed with the blonde 🤭 #CapCut #blondehairtransformation #blindehairtrend #capcuthaircolor

You can also create a video using the app CapCut. Once downloaded, follow the instructions below.

  1. Open TikTok and search for “Blonde Hair filter”
  2. Click on a video someone has made using the filter
  3. Click “CapCut – Try this template”
  4. Follow the upcoming instructions on CapCut app.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Please log in or register to upvote this article
filtertiktokblondehair
The Conversation (0)