How to get the blonde hair filter for TikTok

The newest trend to take off on TikTok sees users able to change their hair to blonde with just the click of a button.

Users on the platform have received millions of views for testing out the new filters, making them popular in the process.

Filters can be produced by TikTok itself, or produced by third-party creators with the videos later published on the platform.

The latest to go viral lets users see what they would look like with blonde hair and changes the colour instantaneously with the use of the Blonde Hair filter.

How to use the Blonde Hair filter

In order to use the Blonde Hair filter, you first have to download the video editing app FaceApp.

Next, follow these instructions.

Open FaceApp Upload a picture Click “Hair colours” at the bottom Choose “Blond” Adjust hair colour with the slider Save the image to your phone

Some users have created videos that show their hair transitioning between their natural hair colour and blonde.



@itsnikkay Wait.. I’m kinda obsessed with the blonde 🤭 #CapCut #blondehairtransformation #blindehairtrend #capcuthaircolor

You can also create a video using the app CapCut. Once downloaded, follow the instructions below.

Open TikTok and search for “Blonde Hair filter” Click on a video someone has made using the filter Click “CapCut – Try this template” Follow the upcoming instructions on CapCut app.

