Is the TikTok 'blindness' trend causing more harm than good?

There's a divisive new trend sweeping TikTok in which people are asking: What blindness do I have?

For the blissfully unaware, a staggering amount of people (42.4 million and counting) are taking to the platform with clips of themselves to ask strangers on the internet what they would change about their appearance. The videos are set to the trending audio backdrop of 'Please, Please, Please' by Sabrina Carpenter with responses in the thousands.

It all started with a focus on eyebrows but soon evolved into a full-face analysis.

While the videos are seemingly innocent at first glance, are they really doing anything constructive for young women?

For the most part, comments are relatively uncruel, with fellow TikTokers offering makeup tips and hairstyle recommendations. Many more are encouraging content creators to embrace their beauty instead of turning to the app to be criticised.









@sunnevaeinars is it blush blindness when you love overblushing? 👼🏼

Meanwhile, some inevitably saw the opportunity to be malicious, with comments such as there's "too many to list" and others saying some of the creators need to undergo cosmetic injectables.



Many users are against the trend entirely, with one suggesting it's a form of internalised misogyny. "You are blind to the man who lives inside your head watching and judging your every move," they said.

"THANK YOU FINALLY SOMEONE SAYS IT I couldn't put it into words but it bothered me so much," one responded, while another added: "I’m sorry for them but I’m also kind of mad at them for spreading this horrible horrible trend."

Indy100 spoke with Clarissa Silva, behavioural scientist and founder of C Silva Solutions, to delve into the trend and whether it's adding more 'beauty ideal' pressures to the evergrowing list.

@sophieheatonn Help me out cause im def makeup blind #makeupblindness #blindness

Social media can be a force for good when used mindfully. It opens up the doors to meeting like-minded people, staying connected with friends and family, creating global connectedness and, at times, can also lend a hand in dating.



On the contrary, people can fall prey to the slippery slope which often leads to low self-esteem, obsessive social stalking and what Clarissa describes as "vanity validation," described as the double consciousness created online with a desire for "electronic likes, not life experiences." This can create a need "to feel validation which can result in discounting yourself."

"The shiniest object is what we stop at, then move on to the next shiny object. If we are mainly broadcasting the 'look at me', it can distract from designing life for you," Clarissa told Indy100.

A recent study revealed that almost half of Gen Z social media users struggle with body image, specifically after aimlessly swiping through the likes of Instagram. Given the 'comparison culture' of the digital era, it's not entirely surprising people are seeking out new methods for validation, such as the 'blindness' trend.

Clarissa believes people have jumped on the TikTok trend as society has started treating people in the same manner they treat social media feeds.

"Many people only broadcast the positive aspects of their lives on social media, their highlight reels. We are now conditioned to reflexively interact with other people’s content within seconds of viewing it and move on to the next piece of content," she added.

While Clarissa does not believe the what blindness do I have? trend is repressing individuality, she does think it's creating a "constant cycle of self-obsession."

"Focusing on how you look, how your selfies look, or what you don’t like about your appearance can create anxiety and lowered self-esteem," she explained. "To change this outlook of yourself, use positive reinforcement statements each time you look at yourself. Highlight something positive about how you look each time."



In an effort for people to improve their self-esteem and relationships with their bodies in the digital age, Marina Klimenka, wellness expert and visionary co-founder of the face yoga app Luvly, offered three small tips:

Clear up your social media feeds: Hit mute, unfollow, or block those social media accounts that spread negativity and thrive on making people feel inadequate. Replace them with influencers, activists, and creators who celebrate diversity and promote self-love instead. Put your mental health first and create a feed that lifts your spirits instead of dragging you down.

Practice self-compassion: All that kindness you show others? Treat yourself the same way. Whether you’ve run a marathon or binge-watched your favourite series in record time, you’re doing great - so replace that negative self-talk with positive affirmations!

Snap the real you: Capture the real you, and you will soon become comfortable in your own skin. You’re beautiful, so show confidence and be proud of your authenticity.

