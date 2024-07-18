Six tips to improve your relationship with your body

A new study has revealed that a staggering 40 per cent of Gen Z struggle with body image, especially after flicking through social media.



In the past month alone, Google searches for 'why do I hate my body' have worryingly spiked by 89 per cent.

To help combat the online pressures, Marina Klimenka, wellness expert and visionary co-founder of the face yoga app Luvly, has shared six essential tips to build healthy relationships with your body:

Clear up your social media feeds

Hit mute, unfollow, or block those social media accounts that spread negativity and thrive on making people feel inadequate. Replace them with influencers, activists, and creators who celebrate diversity and promote self-love instead. Put your mental health first and create a feed that lifts your spirits instead of dragging you down.

Practice self-compassion



All that kindness you show others? Treat yourself the same way. Whether you’ve run a marathon or binge-watched your favourite series in record time, you’re doing great - so replace that negative self-talk with positive affirmations!

Engage in enjoyable exercise



Exercise is important, but it doesn’t have to be a chore. Whether you want to dance, swim, practice yoga, or climb a mountain, do what you love. And listen to your body. If an activity makes you feel worn out and miserable instead of energized and happy, try something new.





Nourish your body

Restrictive diets won’t make you feel better. You’ll feel guilty every time you eat something with a little flavour. You don’t need to cut out your favourite foods and avoid carbs at all costs; you need to tune into your hunger and fullness signals.

Snap the real you



Stop heavily editing or adding a filter over every photo you take. Capture the real you, and you will soon become comfortable in your own skin. You’re beautiful, so show confidence and be proud of your authenticity.

Wear what you love

Clear out your wardrobe of anything that doesn’t fit your body or make you feel good. Then head out for some retail therapy and invest in clothes that make you feel your best - not anybody else.

