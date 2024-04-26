Woman sparks debate after making her friends go to the toilet in her garden

A woman has sparked a debate online after posting a TikTok video detailing how she makes her friends use an outside bathroom when they visit.

The video, posted by Ivy Bloom on her ivybloom.tv account, has more than 11.8m views, 770k likes and 225k shares at the time of writing.

It shows an outdoor bathroom area at the bottom of her garden, explaining why she makes her friends take these measures and how it all works.

The video starts with the message: "I require all my guests to use the bathroom outside."

In the video, Ivy says: "I used to let my friends use the bathroom in my house but I've since learned how unsanitary that is."

Ivy shows the bottom of her garden behind a 'privacy sheet' with a number of sticks in the ground.

"Before entering the potty area, I require guests to put on these foot covers and first-timers are required to read the rules," she said.

These rules are: people must dig a hole at least six inches from an existing marker; only two paper sheets allowed per use; please log the journal before exiting the bathroom.

Ivy continues: "The most important rule is to dig at least six inches from an existing stick because that's where another guest has dug a hole."

@ivybloom.tv Not only does this help keep my home clean, it also gives guests a chance to connect with nature 🌸

Toilet paper is shown resting on its roll on a branch before Ivy then demonstrates how the process works using daisies.

"It's pretty simple, you dig a hole, do what you have to do and put your toilet paper on top," she says.

"I provide seeds that must be placed inside to keep my garden growing and once that's placed inside, you cover it up with the dirt you dug up and then place some leaves on top.

"The last thing you have to do is mark the spot with one of these sticks.

"I do live in Arizona and it gets really hot so I provide a bucket with refreshments and snacks that visitors can snack on while using the bathroom and yes, there is a privacy curtain."

The bucket shown contains Ruffles, Cheetos, Fritos, Lays, Chobani, water and more.

Ivy then says: "Once that's done, they can take the covers off their feet and wash them in this bucket.

"Then they have to place them in this jar so that the next guest can use them.

"Once my guest is done using the bathroom, I require them to sign this journal and I do respectfully ask for tips as maintaining this area can get a little expensive."

The video has just under 20k comments at the time of writing too.

annan said: "If my friend didn't let me use their toilet then we aren't friends anymore."

One user said: "I'd appreciate if the holes were pre-dug and I just picked a hole to squat over."

Mother Horror said: "Washing the shoe covers was the last straw."

Natali said: "Me waiting for the 'jk' at the end."

StacySanchez said: "Thanks so much for these tips! As a major introvert, I've had trouble keeping people from coming over. This is gonna help so much!"

