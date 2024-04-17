Bride disgusted after finding groom's mum breastfeeding him before wedding

A bride was left disgusted and almost called off the wedding after she found her groom being breastfed by his mother moments before they were due to get married.

Professional wedding planner Georgie Mitchell revealed the strange story on an episode of The Unfiltered Bride podcast.

She co-hosts it alongside Beth Smith, who runs business Etiquette Events Styling.

Relaying the story told by someone she had previously worked with, Georgie kept Beth guessing what happened at every turn.

Georgie said: "On two occasions I've been told this story. I was not at this wedding but on two occasions I've been told this both by makeup artists. We'll call her Jenny.

"Jenny says to me 'I did a wedding the other day and you'll never guess what happened'. She said the bride needed to go to the toilet just before the ceremony. This is like pre-ceremony.

"She walked into the toilet and what she saw is enough to end a wedding."

Georgie asked Beth what she thought was seen and Beth said: "Was he with someone else?"

"No, worse," replied Georgie. "Having a w**k?" Beth asked with both laughing.

"Worse," said Georgie. "Getting w**ked?" Beth cheekily asked.

Georgie said: "Worse than anything sexual but he was in there, the groom was in there."

Beth asked if the groom was "doing drugs" before Georgie revealed what happened.

"He was being breastfed by his mum," Georgie said looking directly at the camera.

Beth was left in utter shock and so were people in the comments.

Rhi said: "The strongest man couldn't lift my jaw right now.

Pip2035334 said: "Took 'mummy's boy' to a whole new level."

SizoLee said: "When she kept saying 'worse' I was thinking right okay well what could it be then, I WAS NOT EXPECTING THAT!!!"

