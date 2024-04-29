Origins of mysterious viral song 'Ulterior Motives' found in obscure 80s movie

The viral “lost” song known as 'Ulterior Motives' has been found thanks to an obscure porn film from the 80s.

Rare pieces of media have the ability to send fans into a frenzy, as witnessed when super fans queued for hours to get their hands on the final ever track from The Beatles taken from a John Lennon demo recorded in the late 1970s.

Now, fans of lost media and discovering where it is have been left enthralled by the news that the viral lost song “Ulterior Motives”, also known as “Everyone Knows That”, has been located.

Almost three years ago in 2021, a user uploaded a 17-second clip of the song to the website WatZatSong, where users try to identify tracks and where they came from.

The entry became the most popular song on the site as people struggled to find the identity of the mystery song.

The track got a further boost in 2022 when it went viral on TikTok. It became more mainstream, getting more people interested in its origins, with a whole subreddit dedicated to it .

The sub’s 47,000 Reddit followers were left gleeful after news emerged that the “Ulterior Motives” song had been identified as belonging to siblings Christopher Saint Booth and Philip Adrian Booth.

Weirdly, it was finally found after being identified in an obscure hardcore porn film titled Angels Of Passion from 1986, but a “clean” version has since been uploaded online.

At present, no word has come from the Booth brothers about the track that people are so excited to have found.

