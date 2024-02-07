TikTok star Veruca Salt shares heartbreaking clip after the death of her baby

TikTok star Veruca Salt has shared the heartbreaking news that her six-week-old son tragically passed away in his sleep.

The 25-year-old influencer from the Gold Coast, Australia - whose real Kimberley Summer Hartley - had been posting updates about her pregnancy, the birth of her birth baby boy named Cash on December 19, 2023, as well as life as a new mum.

In the emotional clip recently posted to her 798,000 followers, a tearful Salt didn't speak but wrote: "I’m sorry, there’s nothing else we can do."

She added: "I knew he was dead but there was a part of me that really thought they were gonna wake him up."





@verucasalt444 i knew he was dead but there was a part of me that really thought they were gonna wake him up

Her previous post from Sunday (February 4) showed Salt cradling her son as she explained to her followers how Cash "hasn’t pooped in seven days" and so was taking him to the hospital to get checked over.

She commented on the light blue jumpsuit was wearing and also jokingly remarked - "My baby’s looking for the boob even though you just had a boob – he’s starving."

Following the hospital visit, Salt updated her followers to let them know her son was "fine," but tragically he later died in his sleep.

Salt shared the distressing news of her son's death to her 350,000 Instagram followers, where she wrote: "My baby died in his sleep on Monday morning."

"I don’t know what happened, he is having an autopsy this week but it is unlikely that I’ll ever have an answer."

"I’m just saying this because people are still commenting on my TikToks saying how happy I look with him and ‘just wait for the toddler stage’ and stuff and I (really) can’t take it anymore. I’m really sorry."

Followers of Salt have since flooded her comments section on her recent TikTok (which has 8.4m views at the time of writing) to share their supportive messages.

One person said: "I’m so sorry Veruca, sending you all of my love."

"I haven't stopped thinking about you Veruca, my heart is breaking for you I'm so so so sorry," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I’ve never cried harder for a woman I don’t know, I'm so sorry Veruca the love you have for him never goes unnoticed."

"I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss, I’ve been following your pregnancy journey and birth of your son and I mourn your loss," a fourth person commented.

Queensland Police confirmed they were called to a unit in Southport around 6.13am on Monday (February 5).

"At the moment, it’s still under investigation and we’re awaiting autopsy results," Gold Coast Police Superintendent Craig Hanlon told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"It’s obviously a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the mother and the family."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.