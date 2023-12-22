What is the viral shoe theory causing relationship worries at Christmas?

Christmas is just days away, so many will be doing some last-minute present shopping - but many women will not buy a new pair of shoes for their partner for one specific reason.

This is all because of the viral shoe theory that has taken over TikTok, and it's all based on a superstition that if you buy your significant other a pair of shoes, then the relationship is ultimately doomed to fail.

The hashtag "shoe theory" has more than 32.4 million views. Plenty looked concerned as they shared how they have bought new shoes for their partner recently for Christmas after hearing the theory for the first time.

"POV: you bought your bf shoes for Christmas, and you just found out about the shoe theory," @bu99zie posted, while she lip-synced the lyrics to Lana Del Rey's sad breakup song 'Mariners apartment complex' about how she "f***ed up" which became part of the trend too.





While Taylor Castro (@taylor.castroo) shared how the theory is real from her personal experience: "I just found out what the shoe theory is and IT IS REAL. I bought my ex the pair of shoes he really wanted for Xmas and we broke up a week after."

She added: "He even put the shoes on Depop the day we broke up."

But where exactly does the shoe theory originate?

Angela Chan (@angela.chaan) has answered this in a viral video with 2.2 million views posted last year when the theory first went viral around the festive period (which it has done so once again).

"If you gift someone a pair of shoes, they will eventually walk out on you," she said explaining the theory, referring to the fact that she learned this from her mum growing up.

She then noted how the Chinese word for "shoes" is similar sounding to the word for "evil" or "bad luck".





@angela.chaan here is what i’ve been taught about The Shoes Theory growing up #theshoetheory #holidayshopping #chinesetheory #chinese #chinesetradition #chinesebelief #angelachaan #culturalappreciation #funny





While Hillary Wichlin (@hillaryhelennn) was similarly told by her mum about the shoe theory and shared how "every boyfriend [she's] ever bought a pair of shoes for" led to them breaking up.

She is now engaged to her partner of four years - whom she has never bought a pair of shoes for as a present.

@hillaryhelennn I am not superstitious but this is a theory I’ve always taken to heart 😅 mostly because my mom made such a big deal out of it I think I willed it into existence and I now refuse to buy Sam shoes 😂😂😂 #theshoetheory #myths #factorfiction #chinesemyth #asianmomsbelike

"I am not superstitious but this is a theory I’ve always taken to heart," the TikToker wrote in the caption. "Mostly because my mom made such a big deal out of it I think I willed it into existence and I now refuse to buy Sam shoes."

However, some people have given everyone hope that their relationship can defy the shoe theory.

One person said: "I get my husband some [new shoes] every year! We’ve been together 10 years and our 6th wedding anniversary is on the 23rd!"

"Bought my boyfriend's shoes our first Christmas together. Married 7 years now," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "My parents have been married for 20+ years and my mom gets him shoes almost every year it’s false."

"I’ve bought my husband shoes every year since we started dating and it’s been 6 years!!!" a fourth person commented.

