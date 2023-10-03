What is the ‘monk mode’ trend on TikTok?

TikTok has come a long way since being used as a dance app to get us all through the pandemic. Now, it's the go-to outlet for many people, for all things inspiration, information and a string of lifestyle and wellness trends.

One of the latest cropping up across FYPs is 'Monk Mode', similar to a dopamine detox in which you cut out various 'distractions' in the name of productivity.

A resurfaced clip from Iman Gadzhi explains that it consists of having no alcohol, caffeine, sugar and gluten.

"When I'm in Monk Mode, it's just like people even know," he told his 420,000 viewers. "My friends know, and they're like 'Okay, I'm not seeing him for this period of time."

He went on to say, aside from his girlfriend and his mother, he will not see friends for around two months when he's following that "attitude".





@realimangadzhi Have you tried monk mode yet?





In a separate upload, another TikToker said "if you want to be successful, you need to do Monk Mode".

Kenton Martin, 24, claims he makes over $50K a month and swears by the lifestyle change which he has done "at least three times in his life".

He reiterated that it's essentially taking a break from all distractions for around two to three months, and work towards "one goal in your life." This can be anything from fitness to improving finances.

"I hang out with a lot of successful dudes, and they have all done this at least twice in their lives," he continued.

@kentonmartin_ monk mode 101





"Monk mode only work[s] when you have a vision," one fellow TikToker wrote in the comments, while others added that taking a social media break can also help the trend come along.

"Produce [content]," one wrote, adding: "Don't consume."

