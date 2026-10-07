'Angus, Thongs and Full-Frontal Snogging’ TV pilot ordered by Netflix - and we're sat

Fabbity fab with knobs on.

A pilot has been ordered by Netflix for Angus, Thongs and Full-Frontal Snogging, a series adaptation of the 1999 novel from Louise Rennison's young adult series, Confessions of Georgia Nicolson, as reported by Variety.

The famous 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging is based on two books in of Rennison series Angus, Thongs and Full-Frontal Snogging and 2000’s It’s OK, I’m Wearing Really Big Knickers.

Directed by Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham) and starring Georgia Groome and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the film became a cult classic.

Georgia Groome as Georgia Nicolson wearing her iconic olive costume Paramount/Nickleodeon

"On the verge of turning 15, grown-up-to-be Georgia sets her sights on the new guy at school, ‘gorgeous sex-god’ Robbie, band member of the Stiff Dylans. Unfortunately, Robbie happens to already be dating Georgia’s evil archrival: blonde and perfect Lindsay. With the help of her well-meaning but clueless parents, her flamboyantly dressed cat Angus and her girl posse, the Ace Gang, Georgia sets her mad schemes in motion to nab a snogtastic boyfriend and have the best birthday ever," the plot synopsis of the classic teen film reads.

A generation of teens grew up learning Georgia-isms such as "marvy," "minger" "snogging scale" and “nunga-nungas" (well, that one was Dave the Laugh's).

For the Netflix pilot, Fifth Season and Rise Films are producing the project with Monica Heisey on board as a writer with Jim O’Hanlon as the director.

They are joined by Sam Leifer as executive producer, Jon Jennings as a producer, and Rachel Sheridan is the casting director.

As it is a pilot order, the series has not yet been green lit and no casting announcements have been made.

Given how beloved the 2008 film is, there has been plenty of social media reaction regarding the potential new series.

One person said, "Wdym one of my fave quintessential films ever is getting a tv series expansion…if they nail this and keep the 2000s energy and humor of the og i will never be able to shut up omg."









"I'm listening," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "The most perfect movie ever made. Why are we doing this."





"Gagged me a bit!" a fourth person commented









A fifth person shared, "I’ve been calling for this for years!! Justice for Dave the Laugh!!"









"HUGE for preteen me omg," someone else reacted.

You can watch the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging on Netflix.

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