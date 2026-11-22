Donald Trump left people disgusted after saying the Ukraine war makes the US “a lot of money” as he cosies up to Vladimir Putin .

US president Trump, along with several other world leaders, have headed to Shenzhen, China to convene Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Ahead of the meeting where he appeared to fall asleep during China’s president Xi Jinping’s keynote speech, Trump spoke to Fox News. And, some of his comments on the Ukraine war (which Russia’s leader Putin started over four years ago) raised alarm.

“It doesn’t affect us. We sell equipment to the European Union, they do with it what they want. I guess they gave it for the most part to Ukraine. But, we sell it … It doesn’t affect us. In fact, I guess you could say, we get full price, we don’t give discounts, and so you could say we make a lot of money with that,” Trump said.

Someone responded: “What a monstrous thing to say. Also who is ‘we’?”

Another claimed: “Human suffering, death, morality, decency, truth, honor, and so much more, mean nothing to this soulless man.”

“Literally all he cares about is money. He has no regard at all for human life. People dying is not even a consideration for him. Just a total sociopath,” argued one person.

Another claimed: “His stupidity is only matched by his complete lack of morals.”

“So tragic that our president celebrates American companies making money from the war in Ukraine.

“Americans are not as transactional as Trump,” wrote another.

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