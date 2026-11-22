In the run-up to the November midterms, which resulted in a humiliating defeat for his Republican Party, US president Donald Trump launched several attacks on the Democratic candidate for Michigan senator, Abdul El-Sayed.

The 80-year-old called him “full of s***”, shared a social media post about him and his wife many slammed as “Islamophobic”, referred to him by the wrong name on purpose, and told a crowd during a rally in the state that El-Sayed “would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate”.

So imagine X/Twitter’s surprise when, after all this vitriol, Trump shared a post from the senator-elect to his Truth Social platform on Saturday (21 November).

Yes. Really.

The post in question was a screengrab of El-Sayed’s tweet from 12 November, when he shared photos of a golden ‘TrumpCare’ card and wrote: “This is a message for @realDonaldTrump. Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.”

“Medicare for All” was one of three main policies on which El-Sayed ran his campaign.

The 42-year-old expanded on the idea in a video posted on Instagram, where he said: “Donald, habibi, midterms were rough, I get it, but you want to be the most popular president in the history of America.

“There’s one way to do that. TrumpCare for all.

“It’s really popular, people really want healthcare, you can put your name all over it, you can even give them a gold card. I’m right here, ready to work with you - let’s get it done.”

And it seems Trump is interested in the idea, given his Truth Social share, and the strategy has seen El-Sayed praised for his “absolute elite ball knowledge”:

Political commentator Ed Krassenstein tweeted: “If Trump gets to brand it as his, then it’s no longer considered ‘socialism’. Abdul El-Sayed is brilliant!”

“If this actually works LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” wrote one user:

Another said: “Genuinely this might be the dumbest way we get healthcare for all but like if it works it works”:

Others also noted Trump’s supporters on Truth Social were “extremely p***ed off” by the repost:

Elsewhere, journalist Aaron Rupar said it was “incredible that El-Sayed’s mind games are working”:

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Swiftor claimed: “Mamdani and Abdul know how to speak Trump's language”:

And Jamie Bonkiewicz, a political commentator, said: “Someone put Mamdani and El-Sayed in matching XS black V-necks and send them to meet with Trump. We’ll have universal healthcare and everything else Democrats have been asking for by Monday”:

El-Sayed responded to Trump’s reposting of his tweet later that same day, writing on X/Twitter: “Let’s get to work then, ready when you are @realDonaldTrump.”

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