GTA 6 has finally arrived worldwide and gamers are getting deeper into exploring Rockstar Games' hugely anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. There's already been a number of great viral clips, moments and reactions.

GTA 6 has smashed entertainment box office records, selling 32.5m copies pre-release with day one retail sales reaching $3.79bn.

Reviews the day before release have seen GTA 6 get a MetaCritic rating of 99, the joint highest rated for a game in history alongside the original release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and I've called it the best game ever made in my review for The Independent.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest GTA 6 news, Rockstar Games announcements, viral moments, clips, reactions, discoveries, secrets and more as they happen.

GTA 6: How many cars can you own and can you buy a house? You can own a limited number of vehicles at any one time in GTA 6 Rockstar Games Building wealth is a core gameplay loop of modern Grand Theft Auto games as players work their way up to buy the biggest and best things each entry has to offer. GTA 6 is no different as Jason and Lucia start with little and try to work their way up, getting as much money as they can along the way.

With it being a Grand Theft Auto game, as the name suggests, cars still play as big of a role as ever in the series, even though there's so much to focus on outside of vehicles, and you can own a certain number at any one time. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 glitch on XBOX Series X gets game running at 60fps - here's how to do it There seems to be a glitch to get GTA 6 running at higher frame rates on XBOX Series X Rockstar Games Someone on Reddit found a glitch to get GTA 6 running at 60fps (frames per second) and beyond on their XBOX Series X console. It seems others have been trying out the glitch this user shared and have been able to do the same. In the GTA Glitches Subreddit, user Meowwie64 posted they managed to unlock GTA 6's frame rate using XBOX's Quick Resume feature. Read the full story here.

GTA 6: Is Lucia transgender? Some fans have been wondering if Lucia Caminos is transgender online Rockstar Games Some people online have been wondering if Lucia Caminos, one of the main characters in GTA 6, is transgender or not. There has been speculation about Lucia potentially being transgender ever since it emerged she would be one of the game's main characters. With GTA 6 now having released worldwide, as players get deeper into exploring the world of Leonida, some people are still wondering if Lucia is transgender or not. Read the full story here.

'Funniest GTA 6 clip I've seen so far' Someone has shared the "funniest GTA 6 clip" so far. It shows Lucia jumping over a bridge barrier and when Jason tries to do so, the bridge barrier goes up, launching him across the landscape.

Arthur Morgan in GTA 6 - as a dog Arthur Morgan seems to have been found in GTA 6 - as a plushie riding a dog!

Tiger in the back of a van Someone shared a clip of what happened when they tried to help two people push a van out of being stuck in the mud. The player opened the back of the van - to find there was a tiger in it.

GTA 6 leaker might be right about LA Noire 2 Could LA Noire 2 be in the works at Rockstar Games? Rockstar Games Claims made by someone about GTA 6's story back in 2023 have ended up being accurate and have resurfaced after those claims included details about a potential LA Noire sequel. On GTA Forums, a user reposted comments made by someone on 4chan about Jason and Lucia's relationship, open world activities and the game having multiple endings, which have turned out to be true. That same post also made claims about LA Noire 2 being in the works, that it will be set in San Francisco and will focus on the Zodiac Killer. The Zodiac Killer is an unidentified serial killer who attacked seven people, killing five and injuring two, across San Francisco Bay and Northern California between December 1968 and October 1969. The case is unsolved. Read the full story here.

Will GTA 6 run at 60fps when it releases on PC? GTA 6 is locked to 30fps on consoles - but could it be better on PC? Rockstar Games Tech experts have cast doubt as to whether GTA 6 will be able to consistently run at 60fps (frames per second) upon its expected release on PC. Rockstar Games technology production director Marc Chambers confirmed to Kotaku there is no way to get GTA 6running at 60fps on the current generation of consoles, including the PS5 Pro. The game is locked at 30fps on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. GTA 6 is expected to release on PC at some point. Although it has not been officially confirmed, Rockstar has a history of releasing its games on PC a little while after consoles. There has been speculation it could release in the first quarter of 2027 - but if it does, tech experts at Digital Foundry have cast doubt as to whether the game could run at a stable 60fps. Read the full story here.

GTA 7 chat immediate shut down by Take-Two boss - but some fans can't help it GTA 7 chat is already happening on social media Rockstar Games On the day GTA 6 released, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, which is Rockstar Games' parent company, was asked about GTA 7 and immediately shut it down - but it hasn't stopped fans carrying on the conversation online. GTA 6 released on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S and Strauss Zelnick appeared in an interview with TBPN.

One of the hosts jokingly asked when GTA 7 would release, to which Zelnick replied: "Once you get through several hundred hours of the most incredible fun you've ever had, ask the question again." Read the full story here.

GTA 6 review bombed on MetaCritic - and it's sadly exactly why you think GTA 6 is being review bombed on MetaCritic for being 'woke' and pushing 'DEI' agendas Rockstar Games GTA 6 is being review bombed on MetaCritic - and sadly, it's exactly for the reasons you think.

Reviews posted the day before the game's release saw GTA 6get a MetaCritic rating of 99, the joint highest rated for a game in history alongside the original release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and I've called it the best game ever made in my review for The Independent. But it's a different story on the user score side of things. At the time of writing, based on 47k reviews, it has a score of 5.5, giving it a mixed or average rating. Read then full story here.

GTA 6 obliterates box office records as fans point out impressive details about figures GTA 6 has had the biggest entertainment launch in history Rockstar Games Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has confirmed GTA 6 has absolutely smashed entertainment box office records. The most highly anticipated game of all time finally released on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S and fans have been getting deeper into exploring Leonida. Take-Two confirmed in a release GTA 6 generated $3.79bn in day one retail sales, with 32.5m units sold pre-release. That means GTA 6 is already in the top 30 best selling games of all time and has generated more revenue than what Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the highest grossing film of 2026, managed in its entire cinema run. Read the full story here.

Moment GTA 6 NPC 'gave me chills' There's a viral clip doing the rounds on social media of a moment where a GTA 6 NPC gave one player chills. The player aimed down the scope of a sniper rifle at a NPC from the top of a tower - to find it had confronted the player and took them out with one hit.

GTA 6: Who plays Mandy? Actor revealed in viral social media post GTA 6: Who plays Mandy? Actor revealed in viral social media post Rockstar Games *This contains spoilers for the third mission of GTA 6* The actor who motion captured and voice acted the viral GTA 6 character Mandy has been officially revealed on social media. Mandy plays a cameo in the third mission of GTA 6, when Brian, who Jason is working for at the time, asks him to go to Mandy's house to collect rent as she has fallen behind on payments again. The mission, called 'Pipework', sees Mandy play an unforgettable role as she tries to seduce Jason - but there are also signs she might actually be a serial killer as a severed finger causes her sink to be blocked, plus tubs of acid next to what appears to be a fresh grave can be seen in her garden. Read the full story here.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album is out 'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album' is out now, a day after GTA 6 released worldwide. It features 34 original songs, including brand-new tracks from Playboi Carti, Lana Del Rey, Don Toliver, Dua Lipa, JENNIE, JHAYCO, Zara Larsson, Gunna, Burna Boy and more. It's available to stream on all major streaming services and is also available on limited edition vinyl and CD. Justice's original score album for GTA 6 releases on 11 December.

Painting in GTA 6 There have been a lot of posts on social media about GTA 6 feeling like The Sims in parts because of Jason fixing up his apartment. If players want to, they can decorate, including putting paint on the walls, choosing which colour and controlling Jason applying it with a roller.

Jason gets attacked by huge mutant crab A viral gameplay moment shows Jason getting attacked by a huge mutant crab.

Dexter Easter Eggs Easter Eggs in GTA 6 from renowned TV show Dexter have been spotted and posted online.

Vice Beach gameplay One viral clip shows gameplay on Vice Beach, with @SynthPotato hailing GTA 6 as "feels like a PS6 game".

Petting cats Cats can be given pets in GTA 6, with some hailing it as game of the year just for that.

Boot jump scare Someone got a nasty jump scare when trying to loot a car in GTA 6. Playing as Jason, he managed to break into a car boot - only to be attacked by a snake. The square button has to be furiously mashed to eventually succumb the snake.

Dog riding a jet ski Players have found there's a dog on a jet ski that can give players a lift. It's understood the dog can help stranded players get to shore. Expect loads more secrets like this to be uncovered in the game.

Creators caught out by code in a box See on Instagram Ahead of the release of GTA 6, a number of creators who bought 'physical copies', in other words codes in a box, were caught out accidentally publicly sharing their game code which in turn was redeemed by someone else. Boxed copies of GTA 6 come with a poster and a code that's printed on the inside sleeve of the box where the disc normally is. A number of creators posted about GTA 6 not having a disc and posted on social media the inside of the box - not initially realising that in the process, they publicly shared the code to redeem the game that was meant for them. When these creators tried to redeem the code themselves, someone else had already beat them to it and this happened a number of times to different people.

I've played through GTA 6 - this is how my playthrough went Here are some personal notes from my GTA 6 playthrough Rockstar Games I've been incredibly lucky to have been hands-on with GTA 6 ahead of launch, playing it for a total of 65 hours so far and reviewing it for The Independent. This is how it went. During my playthrough, I mostly focused on completing the main missions and the majority of side missions, while also taking some time to explore Leonida and the vast array of activities on offer. After getting through the opening stages of the campaign, playing as Jason, the first thing I did when I was let off the leash was to explore the area he's in at that time. That meant chatting with neighbours and running errands for them. This had me doing simple pickups from the local store to stealing another neighbour's mobile scooter as the person I was doing the errand for didn't feel they needed it anymore. I went to the shops, picked up groceries, fixed up my house, worked out at home and settled into life in GTA 6. Not that the game exactly allows you to settle throughout but no spoilers on that here. These are a handful of examples I found of being fully immersed in this fantastic world of Leonida. From the off, I was completely into this fantastically realised world in a way I haven't been in a game before. Read the full story here.

GTA 6: What are the cars like and how do you steal them? As with any Grand Theft Auto game, cars play a key role in GTA 6 / Rockstar Games As with any Grand Theft Auto game, cars and bikes play such a huge part in GTA 6 - so what are they really like and how do you steal them? I've been hands-on with GTA 6 for 65 hours so far, reviewing it for The Independent. In terms of getting a car in the first place, established early on, vehicles can either be stolen out on the road or broken into quietly with a slim jim (lock pick) or the window can be broken for a speedier entry before hot-wiring it to get away. Slim jim and hot-wiring have minigames that need to be completed quickly for a speedy getaway. As you progress, more tools become available which unlock better vehicles and lessen the need to hot-wire. There's an app on your phone you can use to scan a vehicle and it will tell you all about it, such as speed and handling stats. It also shows how much that vehicle is worth along with all the details you'll need telling you if you can take it at that moment or not and how difficult it will be to keep hold of it once you commandeer it. Read the full story here.

GTA 6: What's the dynamic weather system really like? The dynamic weather system not only looks incredible but also affects how the game plays / Rockstar Games GTA 6 has the most advanced dynamic weather system we've seen yet from Rockstar Games - but what is it really like in practice? I've been hands-on with GTA 6 for 65 hours so far, reviewing it for The Independent. The dynamic weather in this game is absolutely stunning, especially on a PS5 Pro. I've never seen more beautiful sunsets or sunrises, especially when experiencing this high in the skies in a plane as they happen. Storms are spectacular and the way water reflects and reacts in the world around you is so realistic; from seeing standing water on roads, to footprints from really wet areas, to clothes getting more wet the more they're out in the rain. Read the full story here.

GTA 6: What's building Jason and Lucia's relationship really like? Building and maintaining a romantic relationship in GTA 6 is so rewarding / Rockstar Games Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the two main protagonists in GTA 6 but what's building their romantic relationship in the game really like? I've been hands-on with GTA 6 for 65 hours so far, reviewing it for The Independent. You can make the effort to keep this relationship romantic or you can keep it platonic if you'd prefer and this can affect some of the most key story events. To build this relationship, the easiest way to do this is by just doing the things you normally would with one character as a pair, even when roaming the open world and engaging in activities. You can go on dates, show affection to the other character, check in with them when you aren't with them and more. There are four different levels their relationship can go. Read the full story here.

GTA 6: What are refuelling, eating and going to the gym really like? Refuelling cars, eating and going to the gym are nowhere near as daunting, annoying or as intrusive as you might think / Rockstar Games In GTA 6, players have to refuel their vehicles, eat and go to the gym - but what's that really like to play? I've been hands-on with GTA 6 for 65 hours so far, reviewing it for The Independent. None of them are anywhere near as daunting, annoying or as intrusive as you might think. If you steal or own a car, it will have varying levels of fuel but filling it up is quite straightforward. You just mark a gas station on your map, drive up to it, select the service which costs a negligible amount and refuel. When your tank is running low, there are plenty of prompts telling you this and the nearest fuel station will show as an icon on the minimap. Repairs can be done at gas stations too. Gym access is gained through memberships or different settings where gym equipment is available. You can do strength training to improve overall health or cardio training to improve overall stamina but neither are absolutely essential if you don't want to do them. Read the full story here.

GTA 6: Is there a first-person mode? GTA 6 does have a first-person perspective for some weapons and scopes, turning it into a first-person shooter in some cases / Rockstar Games Does GTA 6 have a first-person mode? Well, the answer to that is - sort of. I've been hands-on with GTA 6 for 65 hours so far, reviewing it for The Independent. Unlike GTA 5, GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2, there is not a dedicated first-person mode, where you can toggle between first and third-person perspectives at the touch of a button. Instead, at launch, there is only a first-person perspective in certain situations. If a certain weapon is used, or a scope for a weapon is bought, a first-person perspective can be toggled so you aim down the sights like you would do in a first-person shooter. Read the full story here.

GTA 6: I've played it and Rockstar Games has fixed the most annoying part of its older titles Rockstar Games has fixed one of the most annoying parts of its older games Rockstar Games With GTA 6, Rockstar Games has fixed the most annoying thing about some of its older games. I've been hands-on with GTA 6 for 65 hours so far, reviewing it for The Independent. One of the very first things I noticed is that to sprint, you no longer need to mash the X/A button, and this now comes as standard instead of having to change it in the settings. You can just click in the left stick to control whether your character jogs or sprints. This admittedly took some getting getting used to at first, as muscle memory from past Rockstar games saw me performing silly bunny hops for the first few hours when I was trying to sprint, but I got used to it and never looked back. As part of my review for The Independent, I've hailed GTA 6 as the best game ever made. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 reviews are out and they're all unanimous Reviews for GTA 6 are out and they're all unanimous in hailing it among the very best games ever made. At the time of writing, GTA 6 has a score of 99 on MetaCritic and 98 on OpenCritic. The MetaCritic rating makes it one of two games to achieve such a score, alongside the original release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time back in 1998.

I've played 65 hours of GTA 6 and you have no idea what you're in for I've reviewed GTA 6 Rockstar Games "BuckMe!" I found myself saying that a lot while playing Grand Theft Auto 6 - and not just when using the in-game banking app. I've been covering GTA 6 for more than two and a half years now and have been looking forward to its release ever since Rockstar Games confirmed the project in 2022. But even so, it has exceeded every expectation. For all the hype, anticipation and promise surrounding GTA 6, it's even better than you could imagine. Set in the fictional state of Leonida, a take on Florida, Vice City (based on Miami) is the game's beating heart. In the latest entry in the world-renowned Grand Theft Auto series, players follow Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they find themselves in the middle of a huge criminal conspiracy after what seems like a simple score goes terribly wrong. At times, they are forced to survive before they have any chance of thriving in this parody of The Sunshine State. As one of the first to play GTA 6, I've spent 65 hours on my PS5 Pro to complete the story. It has to be said: Rockstar Games has delivered an absolute masterpiece with GTA 6. This is the best gaming studio at the very top of its game; it has delivered not just the game of a generation, but the very best game of all time. Read my full review on The Independent here.

GTA 6 release is imminent - here's when you can play We've made it - the release of GTA 6 is imminent and here's when you can play. GTA 6 releases in local time zones at 12am on 19 November on both PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. That means wherever you are in the world, the game will be playable at midnight where you are. Some regions will get earlier access to the game, due to time differences, with New Zealand being the first.

New official GTA 6 screenshots shared in unlikeliest of places Brand new official GTA 6 screenshots have been shared in the unlikeliest of places. Six new screenshots have been shared in a social media post on X / Twitter from The Weather Channel. Owen Shepherd, VP of Art: Light and Rendering at Rockstar Games, said: "To match the fidelity of all aspects of what is the deepest, most immersive take on the Grand Theft Auto series yet, we had to completely reimagine our in-game weather systems to feel more localised, persistent and above all dynamic. "Weather can range with everything from clear blue skies to towering vertiginous cumulonimbus clouds, grounding players in a world through weather we hope Florida locals - and new visitors to Leonida - can appreciate."

GTA 6 story length 'revealed' in new report A report from Insider Gaming claims to have revealed how long it will take to complete GTA 6's main campaign. Tom Henderson reports it will take 50 hours to complete and it could take a total of around 200 hours to get the platinum trophy or mythic achievement. This has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

New GTA 6 story and gameplay details revealed ahead of launch Fresh GTA 6 story and gameplay details have been revealed ahead of the game's launch on 19 November. A new report from The Guardian reveals "for some acts of this game you are locked into one character's perspective but most of the time you can switch freely between them". Jason and Lucia also seemingly cannot do everything from the very beginning as the report adds: "[They] can't just steal any car or bust their way into a bank; at the start they can only hotwire low-end vehicles and pick basic locks, working their way up to the higher-value jobs later." Speaking to The Guardian, Rob Nelson, co-studio head and head of development at Rockstar North, said: "These guys are a younger couple with their backs against the wall. "Narratively, it doesn't make a lot of sense for them to go out and cause as much carnage and make as much noise as they can." It's also the first Grand Theft Auto game where players can express a degree of empathy and are encouraged to do so if they wish.

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