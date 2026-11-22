After sparking outrage earlier this week when he described Russian president Vladimir Putin as his “friend”, US president Donald Trump decided to double down on his description of the dictator on Saturday (21 November) when he shared an image to Truth Social of the pair shaking hands with the caption “my friend”.

The description, which also goes against the formal designation of Russia as a US ‘foreign adversary’, came as Trump met Putin ahead of trilateral talks with the two of them and China’s Xi Jinping.

And unsurprisingly, the 80-year-old’s social media post has been slammed over on X/Twitter, with author Anne Applebaum writing: “This is a genuine post from the president of the country that used to lead the democratic world”:

The parody account for Larry the Cat shared an image of Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama interacting with Putin and added: “How far the US has fallen”:

Former Conservative MP and minister Sir Conor Burns tweeted: “It will take decades for the United States to recover from this stain”:

“Pathetic,” wrote journalist Aaron Rupar:

And Michael McFaul of Stanford University said: “So embarrassing. Putin may be Trump’s friend. Putin is not America’s friend”:

While Trump once again called Putin as a “friend” on Saturday, UK defence secretary Wes Streeting met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and was far more critical of the Russian leader.

“It’s no good Putin turning up to international summits, walking up the red carpet and talking the language of peace, if in the days that follow we see heavy bombardment, particularly of civilian infrastructure.

“So I think in Europe we know exactly who we’re dealing with in Putin,” he said.

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