As if her new documentary series wasn’t bad enough (it has a one-star rating on IMDb and has been brutally reviewed by critics), First Lady Melania Trump has now announced she’s selling digital photographs, at a staggering cost of $150.

Announced on Saturday (21 November), the PhotoArchival Digital Edition is “an exclusive collection of digital photographs” captured by fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth and coincides with the release of the aforementioned docuseries, MELANIA, The Series.

It’s delivered as a movie file, and the webpage for the product listing states von Unwerth and Trump “worked collaboratively during a two-day shoot” to capture what they call a “visual narrative”.

The move was subsequently criticised on social media, with one account branding it a “joke” and writing: “The American people are suffering and this is what you do!”:

“Oh for f***s sake,” replied political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz:

And one user commented: "When your first documentary fails... Try and fail again. Pathetic. Move on already."



It’s not the first time that Trump has sold photographs online, as back in November 2024, ahead of her husband’s second inauguration, the then incoming first lady sold a photoset called “On the Move”.

The 16 photos were taken by Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux and were said to “offer a poignant glimpse into her fast-moving life”.

They were also more expensive than the latest collection, as they were priced at $195.

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