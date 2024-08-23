Anna Delvey 'knows a thing or two about deception' ahead of The Anonymous appearance

Anna Delvey has returned to social media after the court opted to lift her ban.

Delvey was the inspiration behind the Netflix show Inventing Anna which delved into her life before jail, reportedly conning her way into an extravagant lifestyle, skipping bills and becoming a prominent figure in New York's elite. In October 2017, Delvey was arrested by LA police in a sting operation orchestrated by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Since her release in February, she has become an artist, a podcast host – and now seemingly lending a hand on the upcoming series of the US show The Anonymous.

In a new promo shared to social media platforms, Delvey candidly says: "I hear the USA has a new show called The Anonymous. I might know a thing or two about deception."

The camera then pans to her ankle tag, as she says: "Here’s what I’ll say: Never be afraid to dress up — your look or the truth. Trust me, I’d never lie to you."

"Queen of getting her bag," one fan wrote in the comments, while another added: "She’s booked and she’s busy."

Meanwhile, a third said: "I can’t stand the idea of people like her having all the opportunities over honest and hard-working people!!! This world is insane!!! As a psychologist, I really don’t understand!"





Speaking about her return to social media in August 2024, Delvey told Page Six: "I would like to thank the United States government court system and especially my lawyers John Sandweg and Catherine Hunstad they for fighting for my First Amendment rights.

"I’m also grateful and thrilled to be able to control my own narrative once again on social media."

