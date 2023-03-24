Question Time's verdict on whether Boris Johnson was telling the truth is damning

Boris Johnson gave hours of evidence to a cross-party group of MPs on Wednesday - MPs tasked with determining whether he deliberately misled parliament when he insisted all rules were followed in Downing Street during the pandemic.

The MPs called the privileges committee, will continue their investigation and make a decision about the former prime minister's conduct in the coming weeks, with Johnson facing a suspension from parliament if they deem him guilty.

In the meantime, pundits and the public have offered their two cents about whether the ex-PM was telling the truth. During Thursday's episode of Question TimeFiona Bruce asked the BBC audience what they thought about the matter.

Explaining that the audience was majority Tory voters, Bruce asked for a show of hands to show who "believes Boris Johnson was telling the truth".

People shuffled in their seats but not a single hand went up, prompting Bruce to exclaim "wow!".

During his mammoth evidence session, Johnson said that he misled MPs but said he did not do so “recklessly”, insisting he denied lockdown breaches “in good faith” on the advice of officials, who turned out to be wrong.

But if the Question Time audience are anything to go by, it looks like people aren't very impressed with his defence.

