Bridgerton season 4: Five Bridgerton locations you can visit in real life

Bridgerton fans are gearing up for the new hotly anticipated season 4 by scouting out locations around the UK they can visit in real life.

The first season of the Netflix drama ranked number one in 83 countries including the US, UK and India, and was watched by over 82 million households worldwide, while season 3 sits comfortably as the streaming platform's 9th most-watched show ever.

Fans of the popular drama can visit iconic locations from the series across the UK, including Hatfield House, where the interior shots of Penelope's home are filmed.



Other sights featured in the next series include the Bridgerton family home, filmed in a Palladian-style mansion in Greenwich, London, called Rangers House.

Without further ado, here are five of the locations you can visit ahead of the season 4 part one drop on 29 January...

Rangers House, London

The exterior of Rangers House is used for the Bridgerton family residence and portrayed in the series as a cosmopolitan London Home. In reality, it is a Georgian villa built on the edge of Greenwich Park and has welcomed many elite residents in real life, including the royal family and countless aristocrats, and is now open to public visitors.

Hatfield House, Hertfordshire

Real-life filming for the interior of the Featheringtons’ house was in the opulent Hatfield House in Hertfordshire. The stately home provides a regal level of glamour and the interior aesthetic extends perfectly to the colourful Featherington clan. The house and gardens are open for visits.

Halton House, Buckinghamshire

The interior scenes of Bridgeton's house, and the Bridgerton ball at the end of season two, were shot at the French-style Halton House in Aylesbury. The charming mansion has since been sold to the RAF and is home to serving personnel based at RAF Halton, so it’s only available to view on planned open days.













No.1 Royal Crescent, Somerset

The Royal Crescent in Bath, Somerset, has many shots in the Bridgerton series and acts as the exterior of the Featherington family home. It was built in the 18th century and is a former Georgian townhouse that high society flocked to back in its heyday, but it is now a museum that is open to the public.

Wilton House, Wiltshire



The gardens and staterooms feature in many episodes of Bridgerton. Most recognisably, Queen Charlotte's royal residence was filmed in this grand country house - including her bedroom, parlour and garden. Wilton House was also used as the Duke of Hasting’s house exterior and featured as Lady Danbury’s library. The estate is open to the public during the summer season.

Travel insurance expert Tiffany Mealiff at Quotezone said: "The Bridgerton series on Netflix has been a huge hit around the world and was a top streaming success. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the next series.

"Those planning a trip across the UK during the warmer months can visit the extravagant country homes and mansions featured in the series and experience the dazzling spots for themselves.

"The filming locations are a huge part of the drama, set in the competitive world of Regency London high society, and bring the tales of romance and glamour to life.

"From city mansions in London to country estates, filming of the series spans across the UK and the locations are jaw-dropping.

"Travellers should be sure to research their trip beforehand and check when public access is available for viewing as many of these properties could be in the middle of filming their next period drama.

"It’s also sensible to check your travel insurance policy covers everything you need, adding extras such as hire car cover or gadget insurance if you’re taking an expensive camera."

