Trump recounts to audience how he objectified Jon Husted's 'ass' – yes, really

Donald Trump baffles people by recounting to a live campaign rally audience how he objectifies men’s bodies.

If there’s one thing we’ve come to learn, it’s to expect the unexpected when US president Trump is speaking in front of a crowd (or posting on Truth Social).

Another remark to add to the list of unpresidential comments he’s made came during a recent rally when he recounted the story of how he objectified Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s body, admitting he doesn’t “do this with men very often”.

“I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete. And I looked and I watched up and down. I looked at his ass and I looked at the whole… and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands, he’s got these, like, claws,’ Trump rambled.

The comment took many people aback.

“He’s always been a grimy creep, but this total lack of inhibition is new. We have a president in clear mental decline, and Americans everywhere just go on with life like somehow our country can survive this. I’m not convinced we can,” one person argued.

Another stunned viewer simply wrote: “Um…”

Someone else wrote: “Just, you know, normal things a normal president of the United States just normally says.”

Another joked: “We're now at the point in that boring TV show when they're trying to make the main character gay to renew interest.”

Someone else argued: “Okay but he does do this with men all the time. Like every time he opens his mouth, he insists on talking about how he finds a specific man attractive.”

“No normal president would ever say this!” another suggested.

Another mocked: “I guess this is the GOP's closing message for the midterms.”

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