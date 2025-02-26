Stephen King makes NSFW Trump joke in latest takedown

Stephen King once again made his feelings about Donald Trump known by sharing a savage joke about his cabinet.

The iconic horror author returned to Elon Musk’s social platform X (formerly Twitter) last week after vowing to leave last November.

Then on Tuesday (25 February), the man behind The Shining, Carrie, and Pet Sematary wasted no time calling out the POTUS.

“What’s the difference between Trump’s cabinet and a cactus?” King asked his 6.9 million followers. “With a cactus, all the pricks are on the outside. Thank you, I’ll be here all week. Don’t forget to tip the waitress.”

The replies were inundated with comments from Trump’s fans who tried to criticise the author for his so-called “dad jokes”, while others replied and said they agreed.

“The only problem with this joke is that it’s way too generous to Trump’s cabinet” one person on X responded.

“Don’t quit horror,” someone else chimed in.

Upon his return to X last week, King shared jabs directed at both Trump and Musk. In his first post, King jokingly wrote: “I’m baaaack! Did you miss me?”

He followed this up by adding: “Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dips***! Goes double for Elon!”

The most recent jab comes as Trump prepares to hold his first cabinet meeting for his second term on Wednesday (26 February).

Despite not being part of the cabinet, the Tesla CEO is is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will be in attendance, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed during a briefing on Tuesday.

What is DOGE?

Musk’s high status and apparent influence inside the administration has raised eyebrows and caused confusion, with some critics asking about the nature of the billionaire tech entrepreneur’s actual job.

DOGE is not a cabinet-level department or agency approved by Congress, although it does include paid staff with access to different government agencies. Trump said its purpose is to, "dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure federal agencies".

Meanwhile, Musk said during his joint interview with Trump for Fox News that he provides “technology support”. However, he has actually suggested huge cuts to the federal workforce and government funding.

Why not read...

Stephen King hits out at ‘bully’ Trump and praises governor Janet Mills over trans sports ban

Stephen King calls out 'pro-Trump disinformation' in perfect Elon Musk takedown

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.