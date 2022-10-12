Well, it was bound to happen eventually… we just thought we had another few weeks before Christmas ads started appearing.
It’s still more than 10 weeks until December 25, but the first advert has been released on our TV screens.
It feels like summer has only just come to a close, but it looks like we’ve already fast-forwarded to tinsel season and people don’t like it - they don’t like it one bit.
Who is responsible? Very.co.uk is the company in question, releasing the first festive-themed clip of the season.
The footage sees a mother guide viewers through what she sees as the various stages of Christmas (“early Christmas, work Christmas, birthday Christmas and kid-free Christmas”).
"Christmas isn't just one day, it's lots of days," the woman says in the clip, enjoying the festive period with her family and work colleagues.
The advert arrived in the first week of OctoberVery
She might be feeling the festive spirit, but viewers on social media certainly weren’t after seeing the ad.
One wrote: “October 10: Thanks to Very, I’ve just seen my first Christmas TV ad, with obligatory Roy Wood’s ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day’.
“At this rate it will be. Ghastly,” another said.
Another said: “I’m all for Christmas ads, but even I thought that was a bit early, Very.”
One more added: “Christmas ads in the first week of October. Be very ashamed of yourselves.”
“Nah, not having Very having a Christmas ad out already,” a user commented.
