Conor McGregor concerns as he 'spasms' during TV interview

Fans are worried about Conor McGregor after he appeared to have 'spasms' during a TV interview.

The 35-year-old Irish MMA fighter appeared alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in an interview for Sports Illustrated, previewing a remake of the action movie Road House which they're both starring in on Prime Video.

McGregor has been doing a string of media duties to promote the new film.

But during the Sports Illustrated interview, he appeared to be quite erratic, sweaty and twitchy.

When asked what Jake brought to the table when it came to the realism of fight scenes, Conor said: "Jake's a consummate professional, 75 movies made... You know, I... I'm blessed... to have entered into the movie... alongside him.

"He was patient with me... he gave me guidance and I just took it, you know, we had a good rapport on set... 75 movies made... I've had 75 bar fights made... and that's it. We had a good back and forth."

Later in the segment, Jake is asked if he had to take some real punches and knocks; he answers the question and Conor chips in later on.

Conor said: "I lan... I landed one punch... and he hit me with a door.

"Other than that, was absolutely perfect, amazing... stunt team of Gareth Warden and Steve Brown who were phenomenal with us, they gave us free reign... and we done a good job."

When asked about getting in the mainframe for acting and not actually fighting Gyllenhaal, McGregor said: "For me, what was hard was... it was time consuming.

"18 hours on set... very little rest... it was strange to me, but, you know, the fight scenes, I was happy to give my input and my all... and Jake as I said is a consummate professional... we done a good job."

Fans took to social media to share concern for the Irish fighter.





















McGregor has not fought since July 2021 when he sustained a broken leg during a loss to Dustin Poirier.

But McGregor is understood to have made a full recovery and is reportedly targeting a return to action in June during International Fight Week.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.