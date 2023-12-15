David Tennant's wife makes cheeky comment about Ncuti Gatwa's trouserless Doctor Who debut

David Tennant's wife, Georgia, has chipped in with a cheeky comment after Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa blamed her husband for him being trouserless in his debut on the beloved sci-fi show.

If like us you've been loving the new Doctor Who special episodes, then you'll have no doubt been ecstatic to see the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa turn up at the end of 'The Giggle' as part of a controversial bi-generation with David Tennant's Doctor.

Gatwa, who is playing the Fifthteenth Doctor helped the Fourteenth Doctor defeat Neil Patrick Harris's The Toymaker. However, one of the cons of a bi-generation is that the previous and the new Doctor didn't get their own clothes and essentially had to share.

This resulted in Gatwa being trouserless in his first few scenes as the Doctor which probably isn't how the 31-year-old Sex Education actor envisioned his first few scenes on the show playing out.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, Gatwa revealed that Tennant was the one person to blame for the lack of clothing on his lower half.

"The Doctor splits in two and we both got half of the costume David was wearing," he said. "Now, David obviously started his filming for that scene first, so he got to pick what pieces of clothes he was left with. So by the time I came in to choose, I only had a pair of pants and socks to go with."

Gatwa added: "So thank you so much for that, David Tennant, thanks so much."

Georgia Tennant, an actor in her own right who has also appeared in Doctor Who, piped in with a hilarious comment on X/Twitter about Ncuti's trouserless dilemma courtesy of her husband saying: "I can relate"

Tennant's comment has since gone viral, being shared more than 7,000 times on the platform with many people finding it hilarious.









Georgia and David Tennant have been married since 2011 and have five children together.

And for those eager to see how Gatwa fairs as the new Doctor and a whole series of forthcoming adventures, you can see how he gets on in his first official outing in the role on a Christmas Day special titled 'The House on Ruby Rose.'

