Doctor Who fans think 'The Giggle' ending paves the way for a familiar face

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the third 60th anniversary special of Doctor Who, “The Giggle”.

David Tennant’s final outing as the Fourteenth Doctor (at least for now) has sent Doctor Who fans into a frenzy, after Russell T Davies’ story “The Giggle” introduced the concept of “bi-generation” which saw Tennant and incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa share a scene together, rather than Gatwa replace Tennant completely.

After Neil Patrick Harris’ evil Toymaker fatally wounded the Fourteenth Doctor with a giant ray gun, the Doctor split into two people to defeat the adversary with a game of catch.

And while Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor carried on travelling across the stars in his Tardis (he’s set to appear in the Christmas special in just over two weeks’ time), the Fourteenth Doctor and his Tardis parked on Earth for a bit to put his feet up after a lot of running and trauma over the years.

“The Giggle” ends with this Doctor relaxing in the Nobles’ garden over some food and remarking “I’ve never been so happy in my life”.

But with Tennant’s Doctor taking a break from fighting monsters across time and space, Whovians have speculated that this could explain how the Doctor becomes a character known as The Curator:





For new Who fans, or those who could just do with a reminder, The Curator (played by the Fourth Doctor, Tom Baker) was introduced in the 50th anniversary special of Doctor Who, “The Day of the Doctor”, back in 2013.

The Doctor, then played by Matt Smith, sits in a museum and ponders: “I could be a curator… I could retire and do that. I could retire and be the curator of this place.”

The Curator then responds: “You know, I really think you might.”

The Eleventh Doctor Meets The Curator (Tom Baker) | The Day of the Doctor | Doctor Who www.youtube.com

The interaction has already been brought up as the 60th anniversary specials aired, as Baker’s character teased that “in the years to come, you might find yourself revisiting a few [faces]” but “just the old favourites”.

This, of course, being seen as a nod to Tennant playing both the Tenth and Fourteenth Doctor.

“If I were you … Oh, if I were you. Perhaps I was you, of course, or perhaps you are me,” The Curator continues.

In the behind-the-scenes show Doctor Who: Unleashed, writer and showrunner Russell T Davies explained that the bi-generation plot means Tennant is “parked”.

He said: “For once, we’ve got a happy Doctor who is no longer saving the universe, but is parked with Donna for a happy life, while the Doctor – which is always the next Doctor, and that’s always true of Doctor Who, the Doctor is the next Doctor - is out amongst the stars.”

Davies also said "a whole new timeline bi-generated" as a result of the Doctor effectively splitting into two.

And so the adventure continues with Ncuti Gatwa at the helm, next appearing in the Christmas special “The Church on Ruby Road” alongside new companion Ruby Sunday (played by ex-Coronation Street actor Millie Gibson).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.