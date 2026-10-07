What are critics saying about 'East of Eden' on Netflix starring Florence Pugh?

East of Eden, the classic 1952 novel by John Steinbeck, has been adapted into a TV series - and it's one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year.

The novel is a symbolic retelling of the biblical Cain and Abel story, based on two generations of brothers in California's Salinas Valley and with many - including Steinbeck himself - considering the book to be Steinbeck's magnum opus.

"This fresh interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames," the plot synopsis for the series reads.

(L to R) Mike Faist as Charles Trask, Christopher Abbott as Adam Trask, Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames in episode 103 of East of Eden. Netflix

The Netflix series stars Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames, Christopher Abbott as Adam Trask, Mike Faist as Charles Trask, Hoon Lee as Lee, Tracy Letts as Cyrus, Ciarán Hinds as Samuel Hamilton, Martha Plimpton as Faye, Joseph Zada as Carl Trask, and Joe Anders as Aron Trask.

What are critics saying?

Since it's release on October 1, East of Eden has received favourable reviews from critics, with the show scoring 88 per cent on film and TV review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, on IDMb it was rated a 8 out of 10, and on Letterboxd a 4 out of 5.

The Independent's Nick Hilton rated the series four stars, writing: "Fundamentally, however, East of Eden is a reverent, traditional adaptation of one of America’s great novels. Zoe Kazan captures the grandeur of the tale and wrestles, largely successfully, with its unruly structure."

"Lavishly shot, full of emotional and physical incident and fine performances, there is little chance to be distracted," The Guardian's Lucy Mangan wrote in her four-star review.

Empire's John Nugent in his four-star review noted, "With clear reverence for the novel, and clear-sighted new ideas elevating Steinbeck’s original themes, this is an excellent and elegant adaption, with stirring performances — especially from Pugh and Lee."

"In “East of Eden,” Zoe Kazan‘s aching, radiant adaptation of John Steinbeck’s 1952 classic, there is ample beauty, dreadful and otherwise," IndieWire's Ben Travers commented, grading the series an A-.

Where can I watch?

East of Eden. (L to R) Joe Anders as Aaron Trask, Joseph Zada as Cal Trask in episode 106 of East of Eden. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

East of Eden is now available to watch on Netflix.

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