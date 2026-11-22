Max Verstappen did not hold back against George Russell after winning the 2026 Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix as the pair have become embroiled in a war of words once more.

Red Bull's Verstappen and Mercedes' Russell have had a number of clashes over the years, both on the track as a number of incidents have taken place and off the track as those tensions continued.

The latest entry into the Verstappen Russell saga happened on Friday (20 November) in the final practice session of the 2026 Las Vegas F1 GP where Verstappen overtook Russell ahead of turn 14 before slowing in front of him and changing direction several times, according to the stewards.

Russell then dived down the inside of Verstappen at turn 14 and the two made contact, with Russell running Verstappen out towards the barrier. Verstappen was given a warning.

Russell addressed this in media interviews afterwards and said to Sky Italy: "There's nothing in the rules to say you cannot overtake someone who is starting a lap but when you do this, you are screwing this person over and he does this week in, week out with many drivers and everybody accepts it.

"I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody's got to stand up to that guy."

Verstappen was asked about the incident and Russell's comments but did not want to address it at the time.

Max Verstappen and George Russell were among the contenders for the win at the 2026 Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix, which Verstappen went on to win / Clive Mason/Getty Images

Then, in the final stages of a thrilling Las Vegas GP which saw 'yo-yo' racing return and a number of cars in contention for the win throughout, Russell, who was sitting in third on lap 48 of 50 and less than a second off Verstappen's lead, tried to overtake Kimi Antonelli into turn five.

However he locked his brakes after going off line and collecting debris and brushed the barrier, which plummeted him down to ninth at the finish as Verstappen went on to win.

When Russell locked up, Verstappen saw this in his mirrors said on the team radio: "Well done, my God."

And Verstappen was not done there.

Speaking in the post-race press conference, he said: "The thing is, he [Russell] speaks a lot next to the track, and honestly, for me, it doesn't really bother me because he's so far below my level that it doesn't really make any sense for me anyway to try and challenge that. So it doesn't bother me.

"Today, karma is a b***h. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening. So I was like 'fantastic, my day is only getting better'.

"And of course, when I then crossed the line in first, my day was complete."

Max Verstappen did not hold back in his criticism of George Russell after winning the 2026 Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix / Mark Sutton/Getty Images

Speaking to ViaPlay, Verstappen added: "This isn't Formula One but I did enjoy some of the action. Especially because one person [Russell] in particular didn't stand a chance.

"He deserves that too. His comments don't motivate me because he's nowhere near me. All talk off the track and on the track he's been an absolute joke this season. Perfect karma."

Russell took full blame for locking up his brakes, explaining the move was too risky in hindsight but he went for it because he thought he had a shot at the win.

Speaking after the race, he said: "I knew I needed to be in second place going into the last lap if I wanted to win. Kimi didn't have the Overtake Mode because he was ahead of Max at the end of the lap before, so I felt that was my chance.

"The risk was too high and I paid the price but I could have been conservative and I would probably have come home P3. And I probably would also be standing here a bit disappointed.

"Of course I'm not happy but I don't regret what happened. Of course not the way I wished to end."

Formula One action controversially heads to the Middle East next for the Qatar Grand Prix spanning 27-29 November.

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