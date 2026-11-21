US president Donald Trump’s love of renovations is well-documented, but his plans to revamp the East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C. suffered another unfortunate blow on Saturday when a judge ordered a temporary stop on any work being carried out at the site.

The restraining order was issued by US District Judge Ana Reyes, a day before the site was set to close for 15 months.

X/Twitter users have since delighted in the judge’s decision, with Joe Gallina of Call to Activism criticising the renovation plans and writing: “Our public land is NOT his personal playground”:

Political commentator Covie said: “trump is more upset about a judge halting his plan to redevelop a DC golf course than he is about his administration halting people's plans to travel”:

Writer and photographer Joe Flood tweeted: “Trump lost! East Potomac Park is OPEN”:

And Virginia representative Don Beyer wrote: “Trump wants to waste taxpayer money on making this public space less accessible to the public, and we are fighting against it. That fight isn't over”:

Trump fumed at the decision over on Truth Social, writing in a post on Sunday that “Trash Island” is “currently the Worst Golf Course anywhere in the World”.

“In any event, we’re making progress, and hopefully the Judge will agree that the Dignity, Beauty, and Importance of Washington, D.C., will be greatly enhanced by this soon to be beautiful Project.

“Trash Island, after years of laughter and scorn, will evolve into something very special, something which the Judge will be able to take great pride in seeing! All over the World it will be acclaimed as being the Best Golf Course anywhere, attracting the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup, and the Presidents Cup, with all of the Economic Development that will bring.

“The Department of the Interior’s Golf Project will greatly enhance everything else that has already taken place in the last two year period. Everyone is proud and grateful again,” he said.

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