Ewan McGregor has condemned the racist messages being aimed at Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram.

Ingram posted a series of abusive, racist comments she had received on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. The actress plays an Imperial Inquisitor hunting down McGregor’s Obi-Wan in the show.

McGregor, who leads the cast of the new Disney+ series, said he was ‘heartbroken’ after seeing some of the vile messages sent to Ingram since the programme arrived on the platform.

A video message from the actor was posted by the official Star Wars Twitter account, just hours after the official account released a statement telling fans: “Don’t choose to be a racist”.

Speaking directly to camera, the actor said: “This weekend made Obi-Wan Kenobi the most-watched Disney+ original series launch of all time, and for that I would say a big thank you. It just shows what this family can do when we all pull together.

“However, it seems that some of the fan base… have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart."

Ingram stars as an Imperial Inquisitor in the latest Star Wars series Disney

He went on to say: “Moses is a brilliant actor. She’s a brilliant woman, and she’s absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series. She brings so much to the franchise.

“It just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening. I just wanted to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. If you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind.

“There’s no room for racism in this world. I totally stand with Moses.”

Before Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ingram was known for performances in The Tragedy of Macbeth, as well as Ambulance and The Queen’s Gambit.

