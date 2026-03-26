From today, US streaming service HBO Max is now available in the UK and Ireland, where a whole host of TV shows and films are available to watch.

The streaming service first launched in the US back in 2020, and since then has expanded to Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

It has created some of the biggest shows, such as The White Lotus, Game of Thrones of Thrones, and more. Plus, the platform also has TV and film titles from Warner Bros and DC Studios - so plenty to choose from.

Phil Dunster, Jordan Firstman, Noah Wyle, Linda Cardellini, Lisa Kudrow, True Whitaker, Haley Daniels, Bella Ramsey, Joy Sunday, Steve Carell and David Harbour celebrating the launch of HBO Max at the HBO Max Experience Below The Lights, Piccadilly Circus, on March 24, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for HBO Max

The cheapest subscription starts at £4.99/month per month to stream on 2 devices in Full HD.

Here is a rundown of everything you need to know about HBO Max's arrival in the UK and Ireland.

What TV shows can I watch?

HBO Max has an array of TV shows on its platform; there is something for everybody.

This ranges from HBO Original series Game of Thrones, The White Lotus, Euphoria, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, The Wire, Girls, True Blood, Big Little Lies, Boardwalk Empire, The Comeback, The Pitt, The Last of Us, I Love LA, Veep, and Entourage.

Then there's Warner Bros. Television series classics like Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

What films can I watch?

Film lovers are spoilt for choice when it comes to watching movies, as you have the recent Oscar-winning films One Battle After Another and Sinners.

Then you have your classic fantasy film franchises like The Lord of the Rings and the Harry Potter collections, both celebrating 25 years since the release of the first films.

Or if big box office hits are more up your street, there is DC’s Superman and A Minecraft Movie.

TNT Sports

There is something for sports fans too, as HBO Max becomes the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK.

From exclusive matches in the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, Adobe Women’s FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League. Rugby-wise, there's Gallagher PREM Rugby match and Premiership Women’s Rugby.

Every stage from the Tour de France, every match from the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, every MotoGP race, and the World Snooker Tour, along with winter sports.

Looking ahead a couple of years, there is the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028.

How do I subscribe to HBO Max?

Viewers in the UK and Ireland can subscribe directly via hbomax.com and via launch partners including Sky and Prime Video.

All in all, there are four monthly entertainment plans to choose from, starting at £4.99 per month. Here is a rundown of all the available subscription packages and pricing.

Basic with Ads (£4.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD - All the best HBO Max shows and movies, excluding movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.

(£4.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD - All the best HBO Max shows and movies, excluding movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window. Standard with Ads (£5.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads - All the best HBO Max shows and movies, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.

(£5.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads - All the best HBO Max shows and movies, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window. Standard (£9.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads - All the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis,4 including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.

(£9.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads - All the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis,4 including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window. Premium (£14.99/month): Stream on 4 devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and 100 downloads

(£14.99/month): Stream on 4 devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and 100 downloads The ultimate HBO Max experience with all the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.

TNT Sports Plan (£30.99/month): Including TNT Sports 1-4, TNT Sports Ultimate, live event feeds and TNT Sports Original Documentaries (limited to two of your available streams)

For the full details, visit the HBO Max website.

Elsewhere from Indy100, First look at HBO Harry Potter remake divides the internet, and The White Lotus season 4: Release date, location, cast, what to know.

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