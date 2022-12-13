Spoilers: The White Lotus season two plot explained

The White Lotus season two has been one of the most-talked about shows on the internet, and a shock death (which turned out not to be murder) has left fans gasping for more.

The show centred around a group of mysterious murders and was the last time we'd get to see some key characters, including Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya, who was season one's only returning character.

However, creator, Mike White, has hinted that a third season could see things traced back to Greg (Jon Gries).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.