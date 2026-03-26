Kris Jenner becomes Gen Z’s unexpected good luck charm in profile picture craze

It doesn't take long for avid TikTok users to stumble across something rather bizarre and unexpected, take the latest obsession taking over FYPs far and wide: AI fruits.

But now, one TikToker has drawn attention to a growing Gen Z trend straight out of China, and it stars an unlikely face. Users scrolling overseas are suddenly greeted with streams of TikTok profile pictures featuring the matriarch herself: Kris Jenner. And, apparently, there’s a superstition behind it.

Gen-Zers are convinced Jenner is the key to manifestation. By putting the mogul and momager on their profiles, they believe they can attract good luck and fortune – especially in their careers.

Some are even taking it a step further, editing their Kris profile pics to match their ambitions: builder Kris, teacher Kris, and even Dr Kris.

"Kris Jenner is one of the hardest-working businesswomen in the US, and Chinese people really respect hard work," Marcelo Wang explains. "Cosplaying Kris Jenner is like a Gen Z funny way to manifest success".





@marcelowang0527 Why everyone is using Kris Jenner as PFP in China now ? 🇨🇳@Kris #krisjenner #chinese #chinesetrend #kyliejenner #kimkardashian





The viral TikTok clip quickly blew up with reactions – and, of course, most were coming from Kris Jenner profile pics.

"This better work," one quipped, as another chimed in: "I'll try and let you know if it works."

In the clip, Marcelo even recited one hysterical post from someone who jokingly claimed it had been successful.

"'I was literally about to have a mental breakdown last night, then I switched my profile picture to Kris Jenner – and suddenly, I feel like I'm slaying,'" he shared.

The user's post continued: "'My confidence is through the roof, I feel like I can judge everyone right now.'"

Meanwhile, another Gen-Zer claimed they had received two job offers – thanks to the power of the Kris Jenner profile picture.

Looks like the secret to success might just be a DP away.

Indy100 reached out to Kris Jenner's representative for comment

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