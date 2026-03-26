First look at HBO Harry Potter remake divides the internet: 'Repackaged slop'

The new Harry Potter HBO trailer has finally dropped, and fans everywhere are losing their minds.

The two-minute glimpse shows the familiar Hogwarts halls filled with new faces taking on iconic roles, which has sparked everything from excitement to cautious optimism. Some viewers couldn’t help but be swept up in the magic, "and feeling 11 all over again".

The project is expected to take a full decade, with each of JK Rowling’s seven books being adapted into its own series.

Many fans couldn’t help but notice that the trailer leans heavily on familiar sights, from Harry’s iconic scar to his Hogwarts acceptance letter – and Harry with his loyal companion Hedwig making their way through the train station to board the Hogwarts Express.

"Crying that the new Harry Potter show hasn’t even thought of a new way to attack the material. same aesthetic. same character design. just repackaged slop," one harsh critic wrote.

Another chimed in: "THIS HARRY POTTER TRAILER HAHAHAHA HOLY S*** THEYRE WEARING THE SAME COSTUMES FOR F***S SAKE. IT LOOKS LIKE A VIDEOGAME WHERE THEY COULDNT GET THE RIGHTS TO THE ACTORS LIKENESSES."

Meanwhile, others were quick to highlight it is a Harry Potter remake after all, adding: "It’s *literally* more of the same idiot lol."

Excitement soon took over feeds, with one calling the trailer "really cute" and hoping the online community is kind to the child actors. "This is a dream come true for them," they wrote.

Another urged people to stop complaining.

Another penned: "WAIT THIS ACTUALLY LOOKS REALLY GOOD WHAT THE HELL!?"

"Wait, this doesn’t look too bad. We will be there watching," one shared.

HBO’s latest trailer has also revealed when fans can start watching, with the first season arriving over Christmas 2026.

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