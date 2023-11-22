I'm a Celebrity viewers want Nella Rose voted off first following Fred Sirieix clash

A growing number of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! viewers are plotting to vote out Nella Rose on social media following a clash with Fred Sirieix.

Tuesday’s (November 21) episode saw YouTuber Nella, 26, argue with the First Dates star over a comment he made about their respective ages.

Fred, 51, made a remark about her being old enough to be Nella’s dad.

While the comment appeared to be completely offhand, Nella took issue as the pair had a heart-to-heart early on in the competition about her dad passing away.

As a result, she spoke in the Bush Telegraph and said: "I didn't say anything about it last night because I was kind of just annoyed about it. So I slept on it and I kind of thought about it, and I was just like, this is not the kind of person I want to be around."

After Nella ignored him, Fred asked her what was wrong.

ITV

She said: "You know that my mum's dead, and you know that my dad's dead. You know that, right? I've come to find out that every time I wanna get creative around the fire, or I want to have something my way, my own food that I am entitled to, my way, you tend to get an attitude, right?

"So yesterday, when I wanted to burn fat that you were going to throw away anyways. It's not even something that we needed to survive in camp. You turned around to me, with an attitude and said: 'You know I could be your dad, right?' To me, I don't care how you said it to me, it's disrespectful, and I don't want to talk to you. I don't want to be around you. I only allow people to disrespect me once."

Nella added: "You hurt my feelings. I was very upset. You keep trying to speak to me when I don't want to speak to you. I would rather stay away from you. I don't want to eat your food, I don't want to talk to you. We can just live. You live on that side, I live on this side."

Fred apologised by saying: "I am so sorry. Can I just say? First of all, I am sorry I've offended you. I am unaware that you felt offended. I am unaware that what I said would lead to this conversation, I only said that in a way because I am older than you. I am 51, and you're 26."

He added: "Either I made a mistake and I said something and I offended you. I'm really sorry. I'm really sorry you feel like this.”

She didn’t seem to want to resolve the situation after his apology, saying: “You only get one chance to disrespect me. I accept your apology, but let's not be friends. How about that?"

Now, people on social media have voiced their feelings on Nella, claiming that she 'overreacted' to the situation and pledging to vote her out of the show.

















































