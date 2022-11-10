Just when you thought you’d seen it all on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, an episode like last night comes along and changes everything.

To say watching Matt Hancock arrive in the jungle was a bizarre experience on Wednesday night would be an understatement.

At times it felt more like an episode of Black Mirror than I’m A Celeb, with the disgraced former Health Secretary and serving Tory MP making his mark on the series.

The atmosphere among the camp changed instantly and the likes of Charlene White, Babatunde Aleshe and Chris Moyles made it clear how uncomfortable they were with the new arrival.

Here’s what happened on last night’s show.

Hancock takes on his first trial

Comedian Seann Walsh was as surprised as anyone to see Hancock arrive on the show, and the pair found themselves in a separate area close to the main camp.

After an awkward introduction, which saw Hancock sing an Ed Sheeran song in one of the more unexpected moments from the episode, the pair took on a trial to try and win stars for camp.

The pair crawled into a tunnel filled with stars and creepy crawlies for the ‘Beastly Burrow' challenge, which presented one of the toughest trials so far.

They had to find their way in the dark, stick their hands in boxes of rats and try to find small stars dotted around the place.

It was a tough trial and they only managed to win six out of a possible 11 meals for camp.

The awkward moment Hancock joined the main camp

Campmates SHOCKED by Matt Hancock & Seann Walsh's arrival 😱 | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! www.youtube.com

After a very strange moment where viewers saw shots of Hancock and Walsh washing after their trial, then came their first arrival in camp.

There were stilted reactions from the celebs, with Mike Tindall looking thoroughly impressed, Chris Moyles voicing his opinion in private – stating his constituents will be critical of his decision to enter the jungle.

Charlene, ever the journalist, then asked Hancock a series of questions about his intentions on the show and seemed less than convinced by the answers she received.

The public had a lot to say about the whole thing too. Check out the best memes and reactions here.

Later, it was clear that the atmosphere had changed in the camp for good. Boy George was brought to tears remembering his experiences during the pandemic, and took himself off during the meal.

Babatunde summed it up when he later said: “Dinner was a bit quiet. I think... because Matt Hancock was there”.

Hancock and Walsh become camp moles

The latecomers to the camp were given a secret mission to undertake before entering the main camp. If they managed to pull off a number of undercover tasks they’d win a series of luxury items for the celebs.

They were told they had to call Moyles ‘Greg’ on three separate occasions, steal a hat and a gilet from camp, as well as convince camp one of them was a bird watcher and impersonate the calls of three fictional birds.

They were able to complete the tasks after some impressive playacting from Walsh to impersonate the birds. The challenge will continue into tonight’s episode.

