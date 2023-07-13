Inbetweeners star James Buckley reveals why he'll never do a reboot

Star of The Inbetweeners James Buckley has revealed there's one major factor holding him back from ever doing a reboot of the hilarious comedy show.

The actor appeared on Big Fish podcast, where he admitted 35-year-old him would not pass as being a teen.

"Look at a state of me, look how old and haggard I am, and I'm the youngest out of the boys", he jokes, having previously said no amount of money could tempt him back.

"You know, lot of people still ask if there's going to be some more Inbetweeners, and my answer is always the same."

However, he'd love to work on another project alongside his old castmates.

