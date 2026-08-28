F1 champion Lando Norris announces his own Prime Video docuseries: What to know

Lando Norris, the reigning Formula 1 World Champion, is getting his own brand-new docuseries with Prime Video.

The documentary will be a three-part series, and Lando (working title) will offer a “never-before-seen look” at the McLaren driver as he defends his title, along with "giving unprecedented access to a more personal side of his life, and what matters to him beyond the racetrack."

The three-part series is produced by Box to Box Films (production company behind documentaries such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Senna, and Full Swing).

Tom Keeling, Warren Smith, Jon Smith are on board as Executive Producers while Clare Little is Series Producer and Ben Phethean is Series Director.

What can fans expect?

Amazon Prime Video

"With unprecedented access to his life over the course of the summer – leading up to his 27th birthday – this docuseries gives an authentic insight into Lando’s world: from the antics of a holiday with his friends, to more personal and quieter moments with his family; to the highs of winning his first GP of the season; from the profile that comes with being one of the biggest names in global sport to the moments of quiet reflection, Lando (w/t) is an intimate, stylish yet raw look at one of the most exciting talents in sport," the synopsis reads.

What has Lando said about the docuseries?

Amazon Prime Video

“I’m really excited to be doing this with Prime Video," said Lando about the project.

"We’ve been filming for a while already and I’ve had a lot of fun with it. I already share a lot of what I get up to, but this is going to give people more access than ever before to my life away from racing. I’ve been really involved in the whole thing, so hopefully people will enjoy seeing more of what goes on behind the scenes. I’m looking forward to people seeing it next year!”

When is the release date?

There has been no specific release date for Lando (w/t) yet, but what we do know that is that it will launch exclusively on Prime Video worldwide in 2027.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.