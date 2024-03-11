A star on This Morning fell for a fake announcement that ITV is making a drama about Kate Middleton, with Sheridan Smith cast in the lead role.

X / Twitter user @erar97 posted a Tweet that said: "ITV has announced that Sheridan Smith has been cast as Kate Middleton in an upcoming 6-part drama, 'The Lost Princess,' to air this Autumn."

But it was completely made up.

If you aren't aware, there is a long-running meme on UK Twitter/X about Smith appearing in fictional ITV shows about any news story due to the actor's propensity for appearing in dramas on the channel.

And speaking on This Morning, Gyles Brandreth made the slip-up when talking about a family photo of The Princess of Wales and her three children being withdrawn.

Gyles said: "ITV is doing this series now just announced with Sheridan Smith, called The Lost Princess, coming later in the year.

"There's focus on everything Catherine does and because she's been out of sight since this operation, people are thinking what is the operation, is she really alright, is the marriage working, why didn't he (Prince William) turn up at an event last week?

"But in fact, I think that it's just life goes on."

And @erar97 found out Gyles had said it live on air, posting a clip with the caption: "F**K OFF AHAHAHAHAHA."

Comments on the post include 'wait wtf', 'OMG BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA F**K SAAAAAAKE' and 'I just watched the interview and thought there’s no way'.

It comes after The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a picture on their social media channels of Kate with children George, Charlotte and Louis.

It was shared bt Kensington Palace and sent to a number of global picture agencies but was pulled by some within hours because of what appeared to be a number of editing inconsistencies within the image.

And Kate herself has since Tweeted to say: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared caused."

