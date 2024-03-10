New Kate Middleton photo reignites online conspiracy theories

Kate Middleton has been at the centre of conspiracy theories since her abdominal surgery in January, and the speculation doesn't seem to be stopping soon.

In a post for Mother's Day, the official social accounts for the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a photo of the Princess of Wales with her three children. It is the first picture of the Princess since her surgery, quieting rumours about her whereabouts.

However, now a whole new group of conspiracy theories have emerged on social media thanks to this photo.

On their official account, the Princess wrote the caption: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C".

But now many fans are pointing out some odd details about the image.

To begin with, the Princess' wedding and engagement ring cannot be seen in the photo:

Others noticed some discrepancies, such as Prince Louis' 'missing finger' and the Princess' blurred hand.

Louis' finger along with the Princess' blurred hand have led many to speculate if the photo is AI/Photoshop.

And that theory only grew when people started looking at Princess Charlotte's arm.

It's not the first time people on social media have speculated a photo from the Royal Family has been edited as some thought Prince William and Kate's Christmas card from last year had a photoshop fail.

Earlier this week a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

But now it seems like there's no rest to the conspiracies in sight for the family or their team after all.

