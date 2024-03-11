Kate Middleton apologises for 'experiments' after Mother's day photo confusion

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, has taken to X / Twitter to apologise for confusion around a Mother's Day photo that's gone viral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who post on the social media platform as @KensingtonRoyal, posted a picture of Kate with children George, Charlotte and Louis at 9am on March 10.

It's the first time Kate has been officially pictured since having abdominal surgery.

This was shared on their Instagram page too and the caption across both social media sites is: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C"

It was then shared by Kensington Palace and sent to a number of global picture agencies but was then pulled by some within hours because of what appear to be a number of editing inconsistencies within the image.

It's reported it's the first time international photo agencies have recalled a photograph issued by the Royal Family.

The picture is still up on the X / Twitter and Instagram accounts of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

The picture was reportedly taken by Prince William, but social media users noticed around 20 different issues with the image.

Some issues noted were that Kate is missing a wedding ring from her left hand, Charlotte's wrist does not line up with her sleeve, Louis' twisted fingers, flooring in the background looking broken, patterns not lining up and George's arm length to name a few.

And Kate has now posted to explain what happened.

She posted: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

"I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C"

