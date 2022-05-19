Derry Girls is officially over, and Liam Neeson's powerful cameo in the final episode has hit viewers incredibly hard.
The show’s finale focused on the lives of people in the city at the time of the Good Friday Agreement, with the events of the extended last instalment set one year after the peace treaty was signed.
Neeson returned to make a cameo after initially appearing in the first episode of season three, and his performance in a touching silent scene left plenty of people with tears in their eyes.
One grateful viewer wrote: “Sometimes there are no words that can adequately capture the emotion and significance of something as horrific as Bloody Sunday or important as the Good Friday Agreement.
“Liam Neeson does it with no words at all. Floored me. Peace in Northern Ireland MUST be protected.”
Others added that the episode helped them to learn more about the history of Northern Ireland and the Good Friday agreement than their entire schooling in the UK.
“I learned more about the Good Friday agreement in the five minute closing Derry Girls montage than I learned in the entirety of my education in the UK, and that is literally not an exaggeration in the least,” one said.
There was an outpouring of emotional messages from fans after the episode aired, bringing an end to one of the most-loved sitcoms of recent years - while creator and writer Lisa McGee had a final message for viewers.
Thank you for watching. I\u2019m quite emotional tonight so don\u2019t have any words. Enjoy this picture of the day Liam Neeson came in, when I wore my shitty filming blacks but stuck a bow on my head cos\u2026 Hollywood. #Derrygirlspic.twitter.com/EOyMlJZuXE— Lisa McGee (@Lisa McGee) 1652911698
I learned more about the Good Friday agreement in the five minute closing #DerryGirls montage than I learned in the entirety of my education in the UK, and that is literally not an exaggeration in the least— dan hett (@dan hett) 1652908293
Big night for English people learning what the GFA is via Derry Girls— A\u00edne (@A\u00edne) 1652904735
and they realised \nthey were no longer\n Derry Girls \n\n ..They were \n Derry Womenpic.twitter.com/iNYi2ysuiG— spochad\u00f3ir (@spochad\u00f3ir) 1652875380
Impossible to watch that episode of #DerryGirls without feeling utter fury that people are willing to fuck with something as important as the Good Friday Agreement in the name of something as stupid as Brexit.— Charlie Horwood (@Charlie Horwood) 1652907974
No words for this scene. Perfect #DerryGirlspic.twitter.com/pq8MBmHgte— Lazypops50 (@Lazypops50) 1652908101
So many people have tried to educate British people on the importance of The Good Friday agreement and hopefully Derry Girls has succeeded. #DerryGirls— TwistedDoodles (@TwistedDoodles) 1652908023
The end of the last episode of Derry Girls actually destroyed me. I was a wreck. Sobbing, man— Bolu Babalola \ud83c\udf6f\ud83c\udf36 (@Bolu Babalola \ud83c\udf6f\ud83c\udf36) 1652898324
Just poignant. Every emotion captured in one scene. The genius of #DerryGirls will never be forgotten.pic.twitter.com/7BT3pTeOUr— Miss Vic (@Miss Vic) 1652909168
Derry Girls has the ability to make me howl and sob in the same 2 minutes. \n\nWhat a phenomenal piece of television the whole show was but especially that ending #DerryGirls— \u1d0d\u1d07\u0262 (@\u1d0d\u1d07\u0262) 1652907698
The Good Friday agreement was signed in Northern Ireland on 10 April 1998. It effectively brought an end to The Troubles, which had raged in the region for 30 years.
