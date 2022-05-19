Derry Girls is officially over, and Liam Neeson's powerful cameo in the final episode has hit viewers incredibly hard.

The show’s finale focused on the lives of people in the city at the time of the Good Friday Agreement, with the events of the extended last instalment set one year after the peace treaty was signed.

Neeson returned to make a cameo after initially appearing in the first episode of season three, and his performance in a touching silent scene left plenty of people with tears in their eyes.

One grateful viewer wrote: “Sometimes there are no words that can adequately capture the emotion and significance of something as horrific as Bloody Sunday or important as the Good Friday Agreement.

“Liam Neeson does it with no words at all. Floored me. Peace in Northern Ireland MUST be protected.”

Others added that the episode helped them to learn more about the history of Northern Ireland and the Good Friday agreement than their entire schooling in the UK.

“I learned more about the Good Friday agreement in the five minute closing Derry Girls montage than I learned in the entirety of my education in the UK, and that is literally not an exaggeration in the least,” one said.

There was an outpouring of emotional messages from fans after the episode aired, bringing an end to one of the most-loved sitcoms of recent years - while creator and writer Lisa McGee had a final message for viewers.

The Good Friday agreement was signed in Northern Ireland on 10 April 1998. It effectively brought an end to The Troubles, which had raged in the region for 30 years.

