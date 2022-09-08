ITV's Loose Women has been criticised for continuing its scheduled show today, despite news of the Queen's health.

The talk show aired as usual at 12:30pm today, despite other channels interrupting normal programming to issue a bulletin, announcing that the monarch was under "medical supervision" in Balmoral amid concerns about her health.

The BBC, for instance, interrupted a broadcast of Bargain Huntto cut to the BBC News channel to provide the latest.

ITV did start a news special at 5 pm on Thursday afternoon but not cutting away earlier saw viwers slam the channel and Loose Women on Twitter.

It comes as the Queen's family gather at Balmoral after medics updated the nation about her health.

A Palace spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted normal proceedings to tell MPs: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."

New prime minister Liz Truss said: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

"My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne at the age of 25, when her father King George VI passed away, however she was not crowned until almost 18 months later on 2 June 1953.

indy100 has contacted ITV to comment on this story.

