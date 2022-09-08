BBC interrupts Bargain Hunt to give update on Queen's health

BBC One interrupted normal programming this lunchtime to give a concerning update on the health of Her Majesty The Queen.

During today's episode of Bargain Hunt (8 September), BBC News interrupted with a statement that the Queen's doctors are 'concerned' about her health, and she remains under 'medical supervision'.

Yesterday she pulled out of meetings to rest under doctors orders.

The palace have insisted she is 'comfortable' and will remain at home at Balmoral.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.