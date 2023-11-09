Matt Rife's first viral TikTok video saved his career, admits comedian

Stand-up comedian Matt Rife has admitted that he considered quitting the career befoe he got his first viral video on TikTok.

Speaking on the Wednesday night edition of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon the 28-year-old said opened up about his struggles in the industry.

Rife, who has just sold out 260 dates on his ProbleMATTic World Tour, shared how dramatically his life has turned around in just over 12 months.

He told Fallon: "I went from -- I mean, literally, July of last year, I was considering quitting comedy and everything. I couldn't sell any tickets at any comedy club. I wasn't getting any kind of break."

The TikTok that changed everything for Rife was shared in July 2022 and is called 'The Lazy Hero' and has more than 39 million views at the time of writing, but had more amassed at least 20 million in just a few days.





@matt_rife Not all heros are overachievers. #comedy #standup #standupcomedy #funny #crowdwork #improv #breakup #relationship #americanairlines









The comedian added: "I reluctantly started posting on TikTok beginning of last year. I've always hated social media -- I think it's so negative and it just stresses me out."

"The irony of doing something you dreaded doing changing your entire life."

His first Netflix specialMatt Rife: Natural Selection will premiere on November 15.

